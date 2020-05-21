Daytime Emmy Nominations: General Hospital Tops Soaps, Kelly Clarkson Leads Talkers

at .

The Daytime Emmy nominations have been announced!

ABC’s reliable General Hospital leads the soaps pack with 23 total noms, edging out Days of Our Lives‘ 22.

The Young and the Restless followed with 21, while The Bold and the Beautiful managed 13.

ghisp

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which only premiered last fall, put up a strong showing, securing seven total nominations (the most of any entertainment talk show). The noms included  Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

In a somewhat surprising move, Dr. Oz (the show and the talk show host) were completely left out for the first time in a decade. 

Kelly Clarkson Attends Disney Awards

All told, here are the noms.

The awards show will be filmed virtually, and will air on CBS Friday, June 26 at 8/7c.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

 The Bold and the Beautiful

 Days of Our Lives

 General Hospital

 The Young and the Restless

Nikki Says Goodbye - The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

 Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)

 Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B)

 Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)

 Maura West (Ava, GH)

 Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days)

Devon and Lily Say Goodbye - The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES 

 Steve Burton (Jason, GH)

 Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)

 Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH)

 Thaao Penghlis (Tony, Days)

 Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R)

An Enigmatic Boss - Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES 

 Tamara Braun (Kim, GH)

 Rebecca Budig (Hayden, GH)

 Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days)

 Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R)

 Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B)

Rex Delivers Bad News - Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES 

 Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R)

 Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)

 Wally Kurth (Justin, Days)

 Chandler Massey (Will, Days)

 James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)

 Paul Telfer (Xander, Days)

Fighting With Brady - Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR OR ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

 Sasha Calle (Lola, Y&R)

 Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)

 Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)

 Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)

 Thia Megia (Haley, Days)

Confronting Xander - Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

 Elissa Kapneck (Sasha, Y&R)

 Michael Knight (Martin, GH)

 Eva LaRue (Celeste, Y&R)

 Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon, Y&R)

 Chrishell Stause (Jordan, Days)

batb3

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM

 B&B

 Days

 GH

 Y&R

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM

 B&B

 Days

 GH

 Y&R

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA

 After Forever

 The Bay The Series

 DARK/WEB

 Eastsiders

 Studio City

Days of Our Lives Classic Couple Spotlight: Alice and Tom Horton
Start Gallery

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

 Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

 Steve Harvey, Family Feud

 Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

 Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

 Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Alex Trebek Attends Screening

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

 Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

 Double Dare

 Family Feud

 Jeopardy!

 The Price Is Right

Alex Trebek Accepts Daytime Emmy Award

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

 Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking

 Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals

 Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains

 Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

 Rachael Ray, 30 Minute Meals

OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROGRAM

 Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

 Giada Entertains

 Milk Street

 30 Minute Meals

 Valerie’s Home Cooking

judy 5

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

 Hot Bench

 Judge Judy

 Judge Mathis

 Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

 The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

 CBS Sunday Morning

 CBS This Morning

 Good Morning America

 Sunday Today With Willie Geist

 Today

13 Scenes That Really Needed a Taylor Swift Song
Start Gallery

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

 Access Hollywood

 E! News

 ET

 Extra

 Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST(S)

 Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro, The View

 Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

 Larry King, Larry King Now

 Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today With Hoda & Jenna

 Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

Days of Our Lives Spoilers For the Week of 8-26-19: Look Who's Still Alive!
Start Gallery

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

 The 3rd Hour of Today

 Rachael Ray

 Red Table Talk

 Today With Hoda & Jenna

 The View

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST(S)

 Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

 Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

 Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

 Maury Povich, Maury

 Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk

19 Reasons Why You Should Be Watching Pearson!
Start Gallery

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

 The Ellen DeGeneres Show

 GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

 The Kelly Clarkson Show

 Live With Kelly and Ryan

 The Talk

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. Daytime Emmy Nominations: General Hospital Tops Soaps, Kelly Clarkson Leads Talkers