Daytime Emmy Nominations: General Hospital Tops Soaps, Kelly Clarkson Leads Talkers

The Daytime Emmy nominations have been announced!

ABC’s reliable General Hospital leads the soaps pack with 23 total noms, edging out Days of Our Lives‘ 22.

The Young and the Restless followed with 21, while The Bold and the Beautiful managed 13.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which only premiered last fall, put up a strong showing, securing seven total nominations (the most of any entertainment talk show). The noms included Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

In a somewhat surprising move, Dr. Oz (the show and the talk show host) were completely left out for the first time in a decade.

All told, here are the noms.

The awards show will be filmed virtually, and will air on CBS Friday, June 26 at 8/7c.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B)

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)

Maura West (Ava, GH)

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton (Jason, GH)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)

Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH)

Thaao Penghlis (Tony, Days)

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Braun (Kim, GH)

Rebecca Budig (Hayden, GH)

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days)

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R)

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R)

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)

Wally Kurth (Justin, Days)

Chandler Massey (Will, Days)

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)

Paul Telfer (Xander, Days)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR OR ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sasha Calle (Lola, Y&R)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)

Thia Megia (Haley, Days)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elissa Kapneck (Sasha, Y&R)

Michael Knight (Martin, GH)

Eva LaRue (Celeste, Y&R)

Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon, Y&R)

Chrishell Stause (Jordan, Days)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM

B&B

Days

GH

Y&R

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM

B&B

Days

GH

Y&R

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA

After Forever

The Bay The Series

DARK/WEB

Eastsiders

Studio City

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Double Dare

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

The Price Is Right

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking

Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Rachael Ray, 30 Minute Meals

OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROGRAM

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Giada Entertains

Milk Street

30 Minute Meals

Valerie’s Home Cooking

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Sunday Today With Willie Geist

Today

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood

E! News

ET

Extra

Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST(S)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro, The View

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Larry King, Larry King Now

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today With Hoda & Jenna

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of Today

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

Today With Hoda & Jenna

The View

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST(S)

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Maury Povich, Maury

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

