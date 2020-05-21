FOX Announces Fate of Prodigal Son

Malcolm Bright's journey is not over.

FOX has officially renewed Prodigal Son for a second season!

We know this is a favorite of TV Fanatics, and we're just as excited for the news as you are!

“From the moment Prodigal Son premiered, fans have been captivated by the astounding performances turned in by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, as they go head-to-head in one of the most unique family relationships on television,” said Michael Thorn, Fox’s president of entertainment.

“Adding to these searing dynamics are the equally compelling portrayals from Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and the entire cast in a brilliant premiere season as told by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver."

"We’d like to thank our friends Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we’re thrilled to have Prodigal Son return for our 2020-21 slate

Prodigal Son Season 1 averaged a 0.75 demo rating and 3.4 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers).

Out of the seven dramas that Fox aired this TV season, it ranked third in the demo (coming in behind 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star) and fourth in audience.

Even more appealing to FOX, the series enjoys the largest increases via DVR playback of any of the network's other series, proving that there is a loyal audience there.

Some shows have middling linear ratings, but leave the other shows in the dust with other metrics factored in.

Prodigal Son is one of those shows, and we're thankful FOX took that into consideration.

The series stars Tom Payne as Malcolm, an NYPD profiler who is also the son of Martin Whitly (Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen), better known as infamous serial killer The Surgeon.

As Malcolm helps the police solve unconventional murder cases — sometimes with the input of his incarcerated father — he must also manage the psychological toll that his relationship with Martin takes on him.

If you watch Prodigal Son online, you know there were a lot of threads left dangling after Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 20.

The series joins the two 9-1-1 shows, Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, Last Man Standing, Bob's Burgers, The Resident, Family Guy, and Duncanville as the network's renewed series.

Deputy, Outmatched, Almost Family, and Empire were previously canceled.

What do you think of the news, Prodigal Son fanatics??

Are you as excited as we are that Prodigal Son joins The Resident in renewals?

Hit the comments!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.