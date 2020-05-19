Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Talks DeLuca's Devastating Diagnosis

Grey's Anatomy's 16th season was cut short.

That much we've covered extensively over the last few months.

One of the biggest storylines that was cut short as a result of the coronavirus pandemic involved DeLuca's battle with his mental health.

Throughout Grey's Anatomy Season 16, he was portrayed to be manic on multiple occasions.

His diagnosis was actually revealed on a recent episode of Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 when his sister Carina revealed that he was suffering from bipolar.

While we already know that Grey's Anatomy planned to revisit the human trafficking case that got DeLuca suspended from the hospital, there's no telling whether it will be a part of Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

Despite struggling, DeLuca managed to correctly identify what was going on with the young girl.

He followed tha up by realizing what was happening to Richard before his peers.

"DeLuca is bipolar," Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff said in an interview with People.

"DeLuca was in a really manic state for an extended period of time. Even though he was right about the sex trafficking victim, the way he was behaving was inconsistent with the personality we've known him to have all these years.

"What Carina was saying was, 'I'm worried about you. You're not yourself. You're acting like dad.' And Meredith [was] saying, 'You sound like your father'.

"DeLuca, after finally diagnosing Richard, went from manic to depressed. That's what that last scene was when he's sitting on the floor, crying in a pit of despair after not seeing anything but high for the last several episodes."

It would have been nice to follow up on that storyline during the most recent season, but this is not the type of storyline to be brushed under the rug.

It should be very present on Grey's Anatomy Season 17, which is set to debut later this year or early next year.

We previously learned that Grey's was set to kill off a beloved character on the season finale following an explosion, but fortunately, the character survived because Vernoff did not want to return to the explosion from Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16 on the next season of Grey's Anatomy.

There is so much up in the air on the show, and many storylines could be culled as a result of the way Season 16 had to cobble together an impromptu finale.

But at least we know there is more of the show to look forwad to.

What do you think of all this?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.