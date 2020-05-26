DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 13 Review: The One Where We're Trapped on TV

The Legends have done it again.

Or should I say the writers, producers, and director, as DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 13 was one of the finest hours of the Arrowverse shows, maybe even one of the best of any show we have seen this year?

It was a delightful combination of humor, action, meta, shocking twists, and standout character moments that have all come to be known as staples of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Plus, it brought everyone back to life, and who doesn't want that?

Not only are Sara, Behrad, and the rest of the Legends alive again, Zari 1.0 is as well.

While the prospect of separating the two Zari's into two different people has been brought up since the beginning of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5, I was wary about it coming to fruition.

For one, it is a difficult task for any television show to have one actress play two different characters. And the logistics of having two Zari's could be complicated.

You guys were heroes. But it's not because you do magic or because you have superpowers, what makes you guys special, what makes us special, is that we're just a bunch of misfits who are trying to make a difference. That is what we need right now. Zari

But given the fact that Tala Ashe has played both versions of Zari fabulously and has made us fall in love with both of them, I have faith that she and the show can pull it off.

There is still one episode left of the season, so I do not want to get my hopes up for both Zari's sticking around, but it is a concept that I am one hundred percent on board with.

Even though we have come to know the new Zari and have accepted her as a Legend, it was beyond beautiful to see the old Zari again.

The show teased us a bit when she returned on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 8, but we were treated to her presence at the very beginning of this hour.

She is the exact opposite of Zari 2.0, and it was refreshing to see Zari 1.0, with a reasonable head on her shoulders, knocking some sense into the dubious Legends and reminding them what they are all about.

She is more than an asset to the team, and her return will hopefully be permanent, but not at the expense of losing Zari 2.0. Is that too much to ask?

Zari: Hey.

Nate: Hi.

Zari: You found me.

Zari: Hey.

Nate: Hi.

Zari: You found me.

Nate: I'm never gonna lose you again.

And with her emotional and tear-inducing reunion with Nate, it is hard to imagine the show tearing them apart for a second time. They have both been through too much and deserve to be happy.

The couple reunion between Zari 1.0 and Nate was not the only one we got to see as Sara and Ava met for the first time after Ava had to watch Sara die.

I know I have said this before, but they are one of the healthiest, most supportive relationships on the show. There is no deceitful lying, cheating, or intentional hurting.

They listen to each other and make one another a better person and a better Legend, as seen when Sara convinced Ava that they needed to escape their show. Sara and Ava are pretty much the entire teams.

Ava, life is beautiful and terrible, all at the same time. But if we're only living part of it, then we're not living at all. Sara

And if the two of them calling each other co-captains on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12 wasn't enough of a foreshadow, the fact that they were co-captains on "Star Trip" sold the fact that they will both lead the Waverider shortly.

There are no two people who are better for the job than them.

On the other television show, "Highcastle Abbey," Constantine and Astra were living out their version of a perfect life, like the rest of the Legends.

It makes sense since his guilt has plagued Constantine for what he did to Astra and her mother, Natalie. He got to watch Astra and Natalie be happy together, and Astra got her mother back.

Constantine: Astra, look at me. What have I got to show for myself? 38 crap years of pain and broken promises. You want to know what my original sin was? It was you, Astra. I rail against the angels and the demons for being arrogant bastards, but I'm worse than the bloody lot of them. You know, I thought that I could use your innocent soul as a bargaining chip to save your mother. Bollocks. If you're happy here, then I will spend an eternity as ruddy Mr. Constantine trying to make it up to you and Natalie.

Astra: Is John Constantine really capable of such a selfless act? Permalink: Is John Constantine really capable of such a selfless act?

It was a win-win situation for both of them, but if watching hours and hours of television has taught us anything, it is that a life where nothing wrong ever happens is not realistic.

Like Sara said, life is terrible and right, and you can't have one without the other.

However, this scenario between Constantine and Astra showed us the extreme lengths he will go to to make Astra happy, even if that means sacrificing his own life. It further connects their bond and proves why Astra should become a permanent Legend.

Charlie weaved the Legends into three different television shows, and it was interesting to see that the way the Legends were grouped was not a random act.

Their conversation in the bar on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12 was not only a heartfelt moment between all of them. At the same time, they awaited a zombie attack, but it was also the inspiration for Charlie.

The Legends could have just been plopped down into different television shows, and that would have been humorous enough to produce an excellent hour of television.

No, the writers took it one step farther. They made a meticulous decision to group the Legends according to what their deepest desires were -- Zari reunited with Behrad, Sara and Ava always defeating the bad guy, and so on.

This provided for excellent character development unless you count Mick, who regressed into being a criminal. But that is what he wanted, right?

Charlie did what she thought was right, but it wasn't what was right.

Thanks to the Fates' win over the Legends, the world now resembles a 1984 dystopia where the citizens, including Gary and Mona, are harshly controlled by the Fates.

It's a bit of an extreme scenario where the Legends lost, but dystopias and rebellions against a dictating government always make for great television.

Nate: I got an audition to play Robin Hood in "Arrow," a show about a vigilante!

Zari: Mm, sounds dumb. Permalink: Mm, sounds dumb.

The fact that Charlie succumbed to her sisters without putting up a fight is a bit disappointing, but it is realistic and in character for her. And who could blame Charlie? She was alone and just wanted to save her friends.

Now is the time to step up, though, and join the rest of the Legends while they plot to take down the Fates. They had a minor setback, and now they are more than ready to defeat the gods.

