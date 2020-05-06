Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 20

Did Darlene and Ben make the right call?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 20, the lovers decided to pick an apartment in their quest to build a life together.

How did it all play out for them?

Meanwhile, Jackie and Becky took Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father.

What did they learn about her past?

Elsewhere, Dan reluctantly shared his financial troubles with Louise.

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.