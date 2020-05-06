Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 20

Did Darlene and Ben make the right call?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 20, the lovers decided to pick an apartment in their quest to build a life together. 

Ben Knows What He Wants - The Conners Season 2 Episode 20

How did it all play out for them?

Meanwhile, Jackie and Becky took Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father. 

What did they learn about her past?

Elsewhere, Dan reluctantly shared his financial troubles with Louise. 

The Conners Season 2 Episode 20 Quotes

Louise: Why didn’t you tell me? We’re a couple now, we’re supposed to be there for one another.
Dan: You’re right. Give me $4,000.
Louise: I don’t have it but I have cleavage and I know how to use it.
Dan: Alright, let’s go. Better to have them and not need them than need them and not have them.

Dan: I may be to the point of going to the mall and hurling myself down the escalator.
Louise: Well, there’s nobody in the mall. You’ll lay there for days.

