What to Watch: Hightown, Stargirl, Snowpiercer and more!

We have more premieres this week even as we lean heavily into reality programming.

Whoops! Did I just say that out loud? Hey, it's summer. Give us a break!

Hightown, Stargirl, Snowpiercer, Burden of Truth, and Homecoming all begin. See what else we recommend.

Saturday, May 16

8/7c How to Train Your Husband (Hallmark)

Hallmark movies so often deal with single people finding the loves of their lives that it's refreshing to see How to Train Your Husband take on a married couple.

And, hey, there are puppies!! Because Hallmark moments are made even bettwer with a puppy or two, right?

Will you check out this romantic comedy?

Sunday, May 17

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

On the first season finale, Jacob's war on Batwoman endangers his relationship with Kate and potentially even more. Meanwhile, the return of one of Gotham's heroes put its current defenders on the defensive.

Alice holds the key to destroying Batwoman but risks losing Mouse and Hush in the process and, as we all know, she doesn't respond well to pressure.

Mary and Luke step up to save Kate and Batwoman, respectively. Over at Crows HQ, Julia gives Sophie a heads-up. Will the good guys win the day? Check out our review for the fall-out!

8/7c Hightown (Starz)

Monica Raymund is back on the small screen in this brand new drama that finds a hard-partying Marine Services agent attempting to abstain from alcohol and drugs after finding a body on a beach.

It is the perfect crime drama that will help to take your mind off what's going on in the world right now.

The cast is backed up by the likes of James Badge Dale, Amaury Nolasco, and Riley Voelkel. This is a show you will want to watch.

8/9c 90 Day fiance (TLC)

Big Ed returns home after Rose finally snaps and ends things with him for good. Lisa has it out with Usman as they continued their battle for dominance in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Avery and Ash spend quality time with Ash's son, and Avery's concerns that Ash won't come to the states if he can't bring his son too remain.

Yolanda ... Zzzzzzz, no one cares, right?

And hopefully, Erika can finally be done with Stephanie when it's time for Steph to return home after spending the entire trip gaslighting and nitpicking her girlfriend.

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

On the season premiere of the much-anticipated companion series to Bong Joon-Ho's 2013 film of the same name, humanity has been reduced to the passengers, staff, and stowaways aboard a 1,001 car-long luxury train.

A murder in Third Class forces Melanie Cavill, the powerful Head of Hospitality, to bring Andre Layton, a former homicide detective, uptrain from The Tail to solve the case.

Against a background of the contrasting class, wealth, and privilege of First Class guests and The Tailies, revolution is in the air and a killer is on the loose.

All aboard for this crazy ride and TV Fanatic will be reviewing every eye-popping, mind-blowing episode!

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

Joy gets her official welcome into the family on Good Witch Season 6 Episode 3, and that means a lot of Merriwick magic is on the table for discussion.

And Abigail's relationship with Donovan is put to the test as she struggles to recall something that made quite an impression on Donovan.

Not to be outdone, Stephanie has a little relationship conundrum of her own. Find out what it is Sunday night, and be here afterward for a full review of a fun episode.

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

It's the final episode of Supergirl Season 5 and after losing the DEO to the wrath of Rama Khan, Kara has some renewed hope that she will come out on top with Lena now on her side.

It won't be easy though, as Kara does not fully trust Lena after all they have been through this past season.

We can only hope that we receive some closure from an early end to the season! We are going to need something to get us through this most likely year-long break.

9/8c Billions (Showtime)

An unexpected family situation comes between Axe and his latest attempt to bully his way into obtaining his own bank. Meanwhile, the marital tension between Chuck and Wendy is at an all-time high, but it doesn't keep Chuck from demanding a favor that Wendy is not game for.

10/9c Taylor Swift: City of Lover Concert (ABC)

Following the finale of American Idol ABC is giving us a look at footage from Taylor Swift's City of Lover Concert she hosted in Paris for fans back in September of 2019.

With her Lover Fest tour dates all needing to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first real look at Lover the album as a whole performed live. If you are a Swiftie or even Swift-curious this is definitely a show you don't want to miss.

10/9c Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (SHOWTIME)

This wicked old world hits us with death, violence, cruelty, and nightmares, as Nazis secure their allies and malignant hate destroys the innocent.

Lewis seeks help from a questionable corner and Mateo becomes even more deeply entrenched with the Pachucos.

Josefina turns to Sister Molly for guidance while, at the same time, Molly turns her back on a relationship with Tiago. Magda has all her balls in the air as she manipulates everyone she encounters.

There will be many strong feelings by the time the credits roll. Our reviewer awaits your comments!

Monday, May 18

8/7c The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart (ABC)

This strange adventure into love and music is coming to an end. With only three couples left the battle is on in the finale for their shot at their dreams of being touring musicians.

Who will be the next Sonny and Cher? Will all the couples make it out of the season intact? Are there proposals at the end of this too?

The real question, though, is what is Bachelor Nation going to do with no new Bachelor franchise season in sight right now?

9/8c 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantine (TLC)

The special continues to follow up with some memorable cast members as they also cope with the Covid pandemic. Some are trapped, quarantined in other countries seeking ways to return home. Others are working tirelessly in hospitals.

And some have been stuck in unexpected new situations cohabitating with people they never imagined or struggling to make ends meet.

9/8c 911 Lonestar (FOX )

On this reairing of the 9-1-1 yeehaw spinoff, Owen continues to dominate the episode, but Rob Lowe is super pretty.

It's the Marjan episode where we find out a little bit about the badass female firefighter who typically likes attention except when it leads to others questioning her faith.

Prepare yourselves for a polarizing scene involving a hijab, a wicked awesome grain silo save, and the origins of Judd and TK's 'sibling rivalry" type of bromance.

Tuesday, May 19

8/7c Stargirl (The CW)

This new series from Geoff Johns's comics is sharing the small screen with DC Universe.

Brec Bassinger stars as Courtney Whitmore, a high school student who inspires an unlikely group of heroes to stop villains from the past.

Airing one day earlier (and with a little bit more material), The CW benefits from network collaboration.

Joel McHale, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and Henry Thomas also star.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

On an episode aptly named "I Am Legends," our heroes face a zombie attack in London right after Charlie's sisters steal the Waverider with the Loom of Fate onboard.

Thankfully, all of the Legends minus Zari are gods for a whole day and they can figure out a plan to get their ship back while also kicking some zombie butt.

Will the Legends ever use the Loom of Fate? Or will their bad luck continue?

9/8c Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

The season finale of this hot mess of a season has finally arrived. Season 8 has been a roller coaster to say the least, but Vanderpump Rules has one more party up their sleeves to send it off with a bang.

Jax has been on a downward spiral reminiscent of Vanderpump Rules past and you know he always loves to drop major bombshells in a finale. Will Tom-Tom's anniversary party be any different?

The Witches of WeHo have been on the outs for months, but will Kristin try to make one final play to get back in the good graces of the coven?

Our old favorites aren't the only ones with drama heading into the finale. Dana has been torn between Max and Brett throughout the season, but will she come out with either of them after this season? Or will Brett and Max choose each other to salvage their bromance?

No one does a finale like Vanderpump Rules so get ready!

Wednesday, May 20

8/7c The 100 (The CW)

After what feels like an eternity, The 100 Season 7 is here. How will it all end?

We've watched the first handful of episodes, and what we can say is that it is very different from the seasons that came before.

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

In the season finale, Raelle, Abigail, and Tally graduate from Basic Training, but will the Bellweather Unit make it to War College?

Also, Anacostia and Scylla form an unusual alliance. Could they be teaming up against Alder, who is planning a rescue mission?

Thursday, May 21

8/9c Burden of Truth (The CW)

Season Three Premiere of Kristin Kreuk (Smallville, Beauty and the Beast) led serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Murphy and Felix are deep into drug dealing for Nia, but when Nia finds out via Sam and Sterling that the others are keeping Jess in the dark, she concludes that Jess is a liability who needs to be "handled."

Murphy tries to get as much information as possible about Josh's Nia investigation while they hang out together, and she helps him prepare for his inevitable vision decline.

Meanwhile, Darnell is still in a tough spot, and Max is working for Nia from prison.

Friday, May 22

Homecoming (Amazon Prime)

Excpect this Amazon Prime hit to look quite different upon the arrival of its second season.

With most of the cast gone and creator Sam Esmail not directing the series for its sophomore outing, the story is no longer drawing on the podcast of the same name.

Janelle Monáe stars this season as a woman who needs to reclaim her memory. Stephan James and Hong Chau return, and other new cast members include Chris Cooper and Joan Cusak.

