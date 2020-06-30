Carl Reiner Dies: Comedy Legend Was 98

Carl Reiner, a comedian, actor, and director best known for his roles on the Dick Van Dyke Show and the Ocean's movies, has died.

He was 98.

Variety first reported the news.

According to reports, Reiner passed away at his home in Beverly Hills Monday night, and was surrounded by his family.

He died of natural causes, according to his assistant, who shared the news wit Variety.

Reiner's manager George Shapiro took to Twitter earlier this week to share a photo of Reiner, his daughter, and Mel Brooks.

Reiner has been a part of some of the biggest TV shows and movies around, with an IMDB page that boasts more than 400 credits to his name.

In addition to starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show, he also created it. The popular series aired from 1961 to 66 and earned Reiner several Emmy wins.

Throughout his multi-decade career, he scored nine Primetime Emmy wins.

He directed TV shows Oh God and The Jerk, and movies like Summer Rental, That Old Feeling and Sibling Rivalry.

In more recent years, he appeared on TV shows like Two and a Half Men (as Evelyn's boyfriend Marty Pepper), Hot in Cleveland (Elka's boyfriend Max), and House.

He also voiced the character of Carl Reineroceros on Toy Story 4, and recently popped up as the character again on Disney+ series Forky Asks a Question.

Reiner's expansive acting career also included turns in Ally McBeal, The Bernie Mac Show, Boston Legal, The Carol Burnett Show, Good Heavens, House, The Larry Sanders Show, Life With Bonnie, Mad About You, Parks and Recreation, and Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.

In addition to movies and TV, his career also included Broadway musicals, as well as TV and stage appearances with comedy partner Mel Brooks.

Earlier this week, Reiner tweeted that he had “lived the best life possible” alongside his late wife, Estelle Lebost, and their three children, Rob, Annie and Lucas.

Fans quickly took to social media when Reiner's death was announced.

"RIP Carl Reiner. A comedy genius who gave us The Dick Van Dyke Show, a delightful Democratic Twitter firebrand and droll philosopher to the last day of his 98 years, and a man who clearly knew how to live right," reads a tweet from Mark Harris.

"I miss him already."

"RIP Carl Reiner, a comic genius who managed to be a delight from the live TV era all the way through the age of Twitter," said Sam Adams.

"I think about this scene almost every day."

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Carl Reiner

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.