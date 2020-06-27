What to Watch: I'll Be Gone In the Dark, Hanna, Dark

You know it's summer when the only night of television that seems to matter is Sunday.

Make sure you set your DVR or plan your On Demand schedule accordingly because you won't want to miss any of it.

True crime fans, please check out what's ahead on HBO. A true crime fanatic herself, Michelle McNamara was instrumental in finding The Golden State Killer after decades of going uncaught. She died before she ever saw him arrested. The miniseries I'll Be Gone In the Dark follows her journey.

Saturday, June 27

Dark (Netflix)

One of the best sci-fi shows in recent years, a German import, returns for its third season.

We won't even venture to guess what's going to happen because this is one series that has kept us on our toes with each season.

Sunday, June 28

8/7c 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC)

The cracks are starting to appear between Colt and Jess, and it makes the latter wonder whether she is making the wrong decision in getting close to someone who is just coming out of a marriage.

More concerning is the way Colt wants to keep her as his secret.

Meanwhile, things continue to get complicated between Elizabeth and Andrei when Elizabeth's father wants to know why he did not ask for the wedding to be paid for.

8/7C Hightown (Starz)

This series is continuing to gather steam as it heads towards its season finale, and this is an episode you will want to watch as it all plays out. The series will not be the same after this hour.

You have to watch this one because it's probably one of the best hours of TV this year. From the acting to the crazy good script, it's one to watch!

9/8c Yellowstone (Paramount)

The new mountain camp the wranglers are using to watch and protect the herd offers a lot of different interactions for the characters we love. It aids in Tate's healing, offers a deeper insight into Kayce, and reminds us of the way it used to be done.

Jamie's new job as livestock commissioner also gets explored, and if you know anything about Jamie, there's reason for concern.

Best of all, we finally get to see how far things have progressed with Beth and Rip. Be here after the show airs for a full discussion of the episode, and get a look at the sneak peek below featuring a little bit of the action between Rip and Beth!

9/8c Perry Mason (HBO)

If you watched Perry Mason Season 1 Episode 1, then you got teased for what's ahead on Perry Mason Season 1 Episode 2.

That's when the scandalous material surrounding the kidnapping and death of Charlie Dodson will be explored in a bit more detail.

That means you'll get your first look at Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice and Lili Taylor as her mom, Birdy McKeegan.

Be sure to tune in so you can get a full review of the episode when it ends!

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

Tensions are high in Middleton this week, which should be enough to get everyone to watch. After all, when is there any tension on Good Witch?

Donna's style is cause of a lot of it, as she's brusque and to the point, forcing her way into rooms and conversation.

But with Sam needed in Middleton, the ladies travel to their rented loft in Chicago, and they get to know each other a little better.

Adam spends a lot of time weighing the pros and cons of his mission, and when he gets his assignment, he and Sam go on a road trip of their own.

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

Melanie is desperate to find Layton before he is able to use her secret to mobilize the begin the revolution.

Meanwhile, Layton presents a proposal to Third which will make or break the future of The Tail.

Who survives? Who triumphs? Who is the ultimate power on Snowpiercer, one thousand and one cars long? We'll run it all down for you in our review!

9/8c 2020 Virtual BET Awards (CBS and BET)

Despite many COVID cancellations, the 20th BET Awards will go on as planned... but virtually. The ceremony will honor achievements in entertainment and sports.

Comedian and pop culture expert and activist Amanda Seales will host the evening with performances by Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Kane Brown, and more. Beyonce will receive the Humanitarian Award.

10/9c Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showcase)

The season finale opens in the wake of Diego's horrific lynching at the hands of the LAPD. Rio encourages retaliation while Fly Rico cautions that they are better than that.

The Vega family become embroiled in Lewis' plan to keep Brian away from Goss while Molly and Tiago dream of running away together. Will Magda's efforts bear terrifying fruit or will humanity chose a better way?

Come back and see how we think the finale measured up! Here's your last chance this season to voice your kudos and cringes in the comments!

10/9c NO4A2 (AMC)

Vic McQueen made a big decision when she decided to leave her son behind on NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 1.

While her decision was controversial, she wants to make sure she made the right one.

Unfortunately, Charlie Manx is back and out in full force to take her down.

Will she be able to keep her nearest and dearest safe?

10/9c I'll Be Gone In the Dark (HBO)

True crime fans must watch HBO's adaptation of Michelle McNamara's book of the same name.

The talented writer and investigator spent years trying to track down the prolific and uncaught serial rapist and killer, The Golden State Killer, before her accidental death in 2016.

With personal interviews, location shooting, and special insight from her husband, Patton Oswalt, this HBO documentary offers an indepth look at her process to find the killer as well as the mental toll that ultimately aided in ending her life.

Monday, June 29

9/8c 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC)

Deaven arrives in Korea, but Jihoon has been lying to her about his jobs, and he is woefully unprepared for all of them. Also, Deaven's mom is already in "fight mode" and is ready to go in on Jihoon's mother.

Brittany and Yazan barely make it out of the parking lot, and they're already in a heated argument that has Brittany reconsidering her move.

We're introduced to newbie Tim who is hiding a secret about the real reason he's headed to Colombia.

Tuesday, June 30

8/7c Stargirl (The CW)

With Pat seemingly now onboard with the new JSA, he starts to teach Courtney, Yolanda, Beth, and Rick how to be a team. Let's just hope they finally start listening to him and taking him seriously.

Meanwhile, we learn that there is a little more than what meets the eye with mean girl Cindy and the school prepares for homecoming.

9/8c All On The Line (Discovery Channel)

When a perfect storm hits Gloucester, it pits man against nature as Captain Johnny Johnson Jr. and newly minted, 18-year-old Captain Danny Jr. hunt for the “Cinderella Tuna” worth up to $20,000.

With time running out and tight quotas threatening to shut them down early, will Danny Jr. be able to save his family's season?

9/8c Greenleaf (OWN)

The shocking cliffhanger will be resolved, and we'll find out whether or not AJ lived after his attempt to take his own life.

Grace is rocked by this move, and she still is holding on to some vital information about Bob's maneuvers that she could potentially leverage for their gain.

9/8c OutDaughtered (TLC)

Bless the Busby family because in a break from its usual format, the Busbys are in quarantine.

At the height of the CoVid pandemic, the Busby family are cooped up in the house as they celebrate milestones, birthdays, holidays, do homeschooling and try now to drive each other insane.

Wednesday, July 1

8/7c The 100 (The CW)

Tensions rise on both Sanctum and Bardo as the characters try to adapt to their new circumstances.

After Gabriel's apparent betrayal on Bardo, Octavia, Hope, Diyoza, and Echo struggle to deal with fresh and past wounds while Emori tries to heal other's pains in Sanctum.

10/9c Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC)

After many difficult losses on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 5, the team must deal with the Chronicoms now knowing where the Zephyr is. And not only will that prove to be a problem, but more Chronicom hunters are also awakened to stop the agents.

Another issue is the kidnapping of Daisy and Sousa by Nathaniel Malick. Will he try to use Daniel Whitehall's methods to transfer Daisy's powers to himself? Or will Whitehall himself show up?

Tune in to find out!

Thursday, July 2

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

On the penultimate episode of the season, Nia's entire drug shipment has gone missing and Murphy and the others have to do everything in their power to find and deliver it or else.

Meanwhile, devious Dean is working on recovering the stash from his own angle. But will Gene finally make a discovery and find out the truth about his shady partner?

9/8c Blindspot (NBC)

The team scrambles to get ahead of Madeline and Ivy as they close in on the bunker's location, but someone on the inside is feeding Madeline information. As her plan takes shape, the team may be forced to take desperate measures.

10/9c The Bold Type (Freeform)

Jane's dad comes to visit and helps her gain some perspective on her struggle she has been experiencing since her mastectomy

Following Sutton's miscarriage, Suttard are faced with figuring out their future and what it means for each of them

Kat dives into her first podcast for The Bell. Is it going to be all she dreamed it would be

Friday, July 3

Hanna (Amazon Prime)

Hanna returns for its eight-episode second season.

Hanna and her new "sister" Clara are on the run.

Meanwhile, Marissa must deal with new Utrax overseer John Carmichael as the other trainees are moved to be socialized to be released into society.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.