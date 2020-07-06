Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Did Cassie find a new way to feel happy?

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 10, her temporary teaching position was winding down and she wanted to make a move that could change her life.

Meanwhile, things in Middleton were not the same after the very public feuds between the town's elite.

With the resolution to the curse storyline on the way, a new piece of the puzzle was unlocked for fans.

Use the video above to watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.