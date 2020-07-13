Lea Michele Quits Twitter After Alleged Bullying Over Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

Lea Michele has seemingly quit Twitter.

Michele's account on the social media platform disappeared on Saturday.

The actress has yet to address the deletion, but in recent days, she has been tagged in a number of abusive messages urging her to comment on the disappearance of her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

Rivera, who starred on all six seasons of Glee, went missing Wednesday after renting a pontoon boat.

The actress went out to Lake Piru with her son, Josey, and her son was later found asleep on the boat.

Rivera's life vest was still on the vessel, but she has not been seen since. As a result, a search of the lake is being carried out.

Michele and Rivera were said to be in a feud on several occasions during their time on Glee, with Rivera writing about her time working with Michele in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry.

“I don’t hate Lea, and I never have,” Rivera wrote.

“[But] I think [she] didn’t like sharing the spotlight. She had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship, whereas it was a lot easier for me … Lea was a lot more sensitive, though, and sometimes it seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong.”

Michele has not been active on social media since early June after fellow Glee alum Samantha Marie Ware accused her of making her life “a living hell” on the Glee set due to “traumatic microaggressions.”

Other stars have come forward since with their own allegations about Michele, and she was subsequently dropped by food company Hello Fresh.

Michele did address the allegations by Ware via social media on June 3, with a statement, that reads in part:

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

The search for Rivera continues in Lake Piru, with police recently saying that the trajectory of the operation has changed to a recovery, with there being no evidence to suggest the actress made it back to shore.

Remember you can watch Glee online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.