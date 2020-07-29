Riverdale's Bernadette Beck Feels She Was Cast on Show 'to Fulfill a Diversity Quota'

Riverdale actress Bernadette Beck is opening up about her time on The CW drama, revealing that the feels she was cast "to fulfill a diversity quota."

Beck appeared in the role of Peaches 'N Cream during Riverdale Season 3 and Riverdale Season 4, and spoke out about her time on the series in an interview with Elle.

"I was made out to be a very unlikable character and therefore, an unlikable person in people's eyes," she told the magazine.

Beck's biggest issue was that she felt Peaches 'N Cream's storyline was far from fleshed out.

"I get it, there's always a protagonist and antagonist, but I never had much of a story plot or enough character development to even be considered an antagonist. I was, for no reason, depicted in a very negative, unattractive light," Beck shared.

Beck alleged that she's not the first "Black actress to show up on set, stand there, chew gum and look sassy and mean."

Beck said she felt she was "completely forgotten" in several scenes for the series.

"The director [would] be walking off set and I'd have to chase them down because I had no idea where to stand, what to do — I just hadn't been given any instruction, the actress continued.

"You can't treat people like they're invisible and then pat yourself on the back for meeting your diversity quota for the day," Beck told the magazine.

Her decision to speak out comes almost two months after Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz, spoke out about how Black people are portrayed in the media.

"To my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us," she said in early June.

"To the six year old me who had no role model that looked like me on TV. This is for you. We aren’t your token black non dimensional characters."

"This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU."

The actress also took aim at shows making Black characters sidekicks.

"Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show.”

“Too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least. Girl I could go on for days.”

Riverdale's creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa later responded to Morgan.

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her," he said via social media.

"We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

“Change is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it," he continued.

Aguirre-Sacasa concluded: “All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to @BLMLA, but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers’ room.”

What are your thoughts on this, Riverdale fans?

