Stargirl Scores Season 2 Renewal ... With a Catch!

The CW delivered some good news to Stargirl on Monday:

It has renewed the superhero drama for a second season!

A renewal for the drama series is not surprising, but the latest development is:

Stargirl Season 2 will be exclusive to The CW!

The series started its life as a DC Universe origiinal, with The CW taking broadcast rights to the show and airing it linearly the day after episodes are made available on the streaming service.

It's unclear whether this means there will be a budget cut for the sophomore run, but we likely won't know until the episodes actually hit the air.

Stargirl Season 1, airing Tuesdays at 8/7c, is currently averaging around 1 million total viewers and a 0.23 rating among adults 18-49.

For a show airing on The CW during the summer, those are stellar ratings.

In fact, Stargirl is the network's third most-watched series this season, coming in behind The Flash and Supernatural, and beating shows such as Riverdale, Legacies, Batwoman, and All American.

As such, the renewal was a given, but it was always going to come down to whether The CW would take over the series exclusively.

This is a surprising development given that DC Universe is still active. The streamer now shares Doom Patrol with HBO Max, but still fully owns Titans.

There have been rumblings for months now that the service could fold into HBO Max.

Stargirl picks up a decade after nearly all of the Justice Society of America (JSA) were killed in a battle against the Injustice Society of America (ISA), with high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore discovering the Cosmic Staff of Starman and, upon learning that her stepfather Pat Dugan used to be Starman's sidekick, becomes the inspiration for a whole new generation of superheroes.

The expansive cast includes Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Christopher James Baker, Amy Smart, Luke Wilson, and Hunter Sansone.

The renewal comes just days after The CW canceled fellow freshman Katy Keene after a single season.

As a Riverdale spinoff, the series was expected to snag a renewal, especially considering that The CW has a bias towards renewing its shows.

Stargirl joins The Flash, Batwoman, All American, Legacies, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, Black Lightning, Charmed, Nancy Drew, Roswell, New Mexico, Dynasty, In the Dark, Walker, Republic of Sarah, Superman & Lois, and Kung Fu on the network's 2020-21 slate.

