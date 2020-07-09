TCA Awards 2020: Watchmen, Unbelievable, and Succession Lead Nominations

The nominations for the 36th annual Television Critics Association have been announced.

Instead of having in-person ceremony, winners will be announced later this summer.

Awards shows are still adapting to a COVID-19 world.

Leading the way with four nominations each are HBO's Watchmen and Netflix's Unbelievable.

Hulu’s Mrs. America, AMC’s Better Call Saul, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, and HBO’s Succession each secured three nominations.

Not too shabby, right?

If we take a look at noinations by network, Netflix leads the way with 10, while FX/FX on Hulu scored seven.

NBC towered above the broadcast competition with five total nominations, including for Outstanding New Program contender Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Have a look at the full list of nominations below.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Regina King, Watchmen

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Better Things (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Cheer (Netflix)

Encore! (Disney+)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Making It (NBC)

Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo)

We’re Here! (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Wild Kratts (PBS Kids)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

60 Minutes (CBS)

Frontline (PBS)

Hillary (Hulu)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

McMillions (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

The Great (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Succession (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

