TCA Awards 2020: Watchmen, Unbelievable, and Succession Lead Nominations

The nominations for the 36th annual Television Critics Association have been announced. 

Instead of having in-person ceremony, winners will be announced later this summer. 

Awards shows are still adapting to a COVID-19 world. 

Watchmen - Sister Night

Leading the way with four nominations each are HBO's Watchmen and Netflix's Unbelievable. 

Hulu’s Mrs. America, AMC’s Better Call Saul, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, and HBO’s Succession each secured three nominations.

Shiv Folded Up - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

Not too shabby, right?

If we take a look at noinations by network, Netflix leads the way with 10, while FX/FX on Hulu scored seven.

NBC towered above the broadcast competition with five total nominations, including for Outstanding New Program contender Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Have a look at the full list of nominations below. 

Nacho in Mexico - Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 10

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

 Better Call Saul (AMC)

 The Crown (Netflix)

 Euphoria (HBO)

 The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

 Pose (FX)

 Succession (HBO)

No ERA - Mrs. America Season 1 Episode 9

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

 Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

 Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

 Regina King, Watchmen

 Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

 Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

 Jeremy Strong, Succession

 Merrit Wever, Unbelievable

The Last Laugh - Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

 Better Things (FX)

 Dead to Me (Netflix)

 The Good Place (NBC)

 Insecure (HBO)

 Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

 What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Orange Wine Time - Dead to Me

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

 Pamela Adlon, Better Things

 Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

 Elle Fanning, The Great

 Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

 Issa Rae, Insecure

 Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Mia and Pauline - Little Fires Everywhere

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

 Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

 Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

 Normal People (Hulu)

 The Plot Against America (HBO)

 Unbelievable (Netflix)

 Watchmen (HBO)

Linda in Court - Little Fires Everywhere Season 1 Episode 8

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

 Cheer (Netflix)

 Encore! (Disney+)

 Holey Moley (ABC)

 Making It (NBC)

 Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo)

 We’re Here! (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

 Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

 Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)

 Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

 Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

 Wild Kratts (PBS Kids)

 Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)

McMillions Case

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

 60 Minutes (CBS)

 Frontline (PBS)

 Hillary (Hulu)

 The Last Dance (ESPN)

 McMillions (HBO)

 The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Full Frontal Banner

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

 A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

 The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

 Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

 Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

 Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

 Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Qi'ra - The Mandalorian

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

 The Great (Hulu)

 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

 The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

 Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

 Watchmen (HBO)

 Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Max and CDs - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

 Better Call Saul (AMC)

 Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

 Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

 Succession (HBO)

 Unbelievable (Netflix)

 Watchmen (HBO)

