The Walking Dead: World Beyond Gets Fall Premiere Date at AMC

After a lengthy delay, The Walking Dead: World Beyond will finally see the light of day.

The new spinoff in The Walking Dead franchise made its Comic-Con International today.

Ahead of the panel, it was announced that the new spinoff will launch Friday, October 4, out of The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16.

Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the series' panel featured Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world.

Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest.

Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.

Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

The series was originally set to premiere in April out of the tenth season finale of The Walking Dead.

That plan changed when the Coronavirus pandemic hit, and AMC pulled it from its planned premiere.

The decision to nix the earlier premiere date was said to be down to following ad rates amid the global pandemic.

It was also likely in relation to the season finale of The Walking Dead not being available because post-production on the episode was halted as a result of the pandemic.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond was ordered to series last year, with many believing it will coincide with the forthcoming movies featuring Andrew Lincoln.

It is a 20 episode limited series, so it will wrap up after two seasons, while the other two shows in the franchise will continue on.

What are your thoughts on this new series? Will you check it out?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.