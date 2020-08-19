Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Reunite to Film Final Episodes of Supernatural

The Winchesters are back at work!

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have arrived back on the set of Supernatural to shoot the final episodes of the long-running CW drama.

The official production restart date was August 18, and we have a first look at the on-screen brothers in the Men of Letters Bunker.

“When their Covid test results come in before yours,” reads the caption to the photo.

Supernatural was forced to halt production in March while it was shooting the 18th out of its 20 ordered episodes for its final season.

The series also stopped airing new episodes in March after the season's 13th episode because the other filmed episodes had not completed post-production.

As a result, the show was in limbo for quite a while, but The CW announced earlier this week that the final seven episodes would hit the air Thursday, October 8 at 8/7c.

The network also confirmed the series finale would air Thursday, November 19, alongside a retrospective special Supernatural: The Long Road Home.

The CW is known for celebrating goodbyes of its most long-running series, but Supernatural has outlived any other show on the network.

A 15 season run is a great accomplishment.

It was recently revealed that there will be some changes to the scripts because of COVID-19.

"There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we're shooting now," Ackles dished in a Zoom conversation with co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, as well as politicians Cory Booker and MJ Hegar.

"We've had to accommodate a pandemic."

Ackles and Padalecki touched down in Vancouver in early August to quarantining for 14 days ahead of production, and work is currently underway on the penultimate episode, titled "Inherit the Earth."

It was announced earlier this week that Ackles is reteaming with creator Eric Kripke to play the original superhero on Amazon Prime's The Boys.

He will first appear in the third season, slated to air sometime in 2021.

As for Padalecki, he is leading the cast of Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.

What are your thoughts on the show returning to production?

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Remember you can watch Supernatural online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.