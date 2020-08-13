L.A.'s Finest Season 2 Gets New Premiere Date at Spectrum

L.A.'s Finest Season 2 has a new premiere date, and there's good news for fans.

The entire season -- all 13 episodes -- will be available on Spectrum Wednesday, September 9.

The second season was postponed at the last minute back in June due to civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd by police officers.

What's on tap for Season 2?

“Syd mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage," reads the official synopsis.

"But when a powerful crimewave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna and the team must find those responsible before it’s too late.”

The hit series stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Duane Martin (All of Us), Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Ryan McPartlin (Chuck), Sophie Reynolds (Big Hero 6: The Series) and Ernie Hudson (Oz).

If you don't have access to Spectrum to watch the show, then you might be able to watch the show in its entirety on FOX.

The network announced in May that it had picked up the first season from Sony Pictures Television, and that it would air as part of its pandemic-proof fall schedule.

Unlike some of the other networks, FOX has pushed the majority of its scripted originals to 2021.

The reason for this is the COVID-19 pandemic that led to many shows not finishing production on their previous seasons.

FOX is launching L.A.'s Finest alongside Filthy Rich, the Kim Cattrall drama series that is a holdover from last season.

The network also has NeXt on deck from last season, meaning it will have at least two scripted originals to air in the fall.

Have a look at the new trailer for L.A.'s Finest Season 2 below.

