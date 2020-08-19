The 100: Ranking Bellamy Blake and Clarke Griffin's Most Intimate Moments

There is something incredibly special about the bond between Bellamy Blake and Clarke Griffin.

So it should come as a surprise to absolutely no one when it comes to ranking moments of intimacy between the two of them. There are almost too many options to consider, yet each one is special in its own way.

Especially now, though, it feels like the perfect time to look back at how Bellamy and Clarke exist around one another. No word properly explains exactly what they are to one another, no matter how hard everyone tries.

Partner. Best Friend. Soulmate. Other Half. Loved One.

But The 100 Season 7 Episode 11 definitely created a shift between Bellamy and Clarke that neither of them was prepared for then. After suffering a traumatic experience on his way back to his people, Bellamy decided to join a cult without consulting with his soulmate.

It is safe to say that things might be a bit rocky between them, or very rocky according to The 100 Season 7 Episode 12 promo. Those two probably won't be getting back to how things were right away, which is why a blast from the past is always the best solution.

Bellamy and Clarke aren't truly able to exist without the other one there to ground them.

It is a one-of-a-kind bond that the two share, and it has only kept growing with each new season.

There is nothing sweeter than a look at Bellamy and Clarke's intimacy, and there is no better time than now to rank those moments. Some of these scenes are underrated connections between the leads, while others are more of the favorites that stood out over the seasons.

How would you rank all of these moments between Bellamy and Clarke?

And what is your favorite intimate scene that the two of them have managed to share so far?

Bellamy Protecting Clarke From Absolutely Everything During The 100 Season 6 Episode 10

There are so many scenes that could start all of this out, but there is nothing quite like Bellamy saving Clarke's life and making us think all of our dreams were coming true. It didn't happen that way, since only the most platonic soulmates go through such life-changing and soul-shattering reunions.

But that doesn't change how intimate this way, as everything else faded away into white noise behind them. At this moment, it was all about Bellamy and Clarke's connection to one another, and the love that accumulated for years to finally get them here.

This was the perfect example of a romance between two bros. It can be constant soft touches, staring into each other's eyes, and an invisible force keeping these two from taking it any further.

Bellamy and Clarke Unable To Keep Their Hands Off Each Other During The 100 Season 5 Episode 4

A scene like this stands out because of the context behind it.

Bellamy and Clarke didn't see each other for six years, but here they are all over each other like no time passed. Once again, Bellamy was willing to lay it all on the line to ensure his partner was okay. He wouldn't even let her get up by herself; instead, he used his body to support hers.

It was honestly embarrassing having to watch this moment because the chemistry was so over the top, yet the two of them still were meant to pretend not to feel it.

Bellamy and Clarke: Detective Squad (During The 100 Season 4 Episode 3)

Intimacy doesn't always have to be about how much two people touch, even though Bellamy and Clarke touch each other plenty.

Sometimes it is about an example of a domestic couple: Clarke looking out for Bellamy while he has fun in a cobweb. It isn't as memorable, but it is a simple action that describes how close these two are. It is second nature for Clarke to do this, and it is adorable getting to catch that connection.

Why didn't these two just get together during The 100 Season 4? The world may never know.

Bellamy and Clarke Bringing a New Definition To Being Intimate In Public During The 100 Season 3 Episode 5

The Hakeldama effect is one for the books, a rare moment that allowed characters on The 100 to talk about their feelings.

Of course, Bellamy and Clarke managed to take it one step farther, offering the audience a glimpse at an intimacy that works on several levels. The emotion that the two feel kept competing with their need to touch one another again.

All of this hurt, and The 100 Season 7 needs to deliver that pain our way one more time.

Bellamy and Clarke Stealing Our Souls From Our Bodies During The 100 Season 2 Episode 16

Speaking of emotional intimacy, Bellamy and Clarke saying goodbye will never stop hurting. But this was what really originated the show's obsession with separating the leads, and it set the bar quite high.

Clarke shared her pain with her other half, and it was heartbreaking to see Bellamy not know how to make everything better for her. He wanted to heal by having everyone he loves around him, but Clarke couldn't heal around all the people that she loved.

It was everything that Bellamy and Clarke would continue to be for one another: confidantes and best friends.

Bellamy and Clarke Finding Safety With One Another During The 100 Season 6 Episode 11

Not the morning after we were looking for, but we take the crumbs we think we deserve.

Clarke waking up after Bellamy helped her come back to life is a sentence that shouldn't make sense the way that it does. But it happened, and Bellamy and Clarke followed that up by giving Gabriel a feelings show.

He got to see how much the two of them mean to each other, and all of us were jealous of Gabriel at that moment.

Bellamy and Clarke Living Out Their Romance Movie Daydreams During The 100 Season 4 Episode 13

There needed to be some kind of Explicit Emotions Warning for this episode because Bellamy and Clarke were touching each other's souls an obscene amount of times.

Maybe they knew this was the last time that they would be allowed to express what they meant to one another (until each of them went missing seasons later). Regardless, the two of them chose to shoot their shot, and the result was a record-breaking number of intimate moments.

Which scene was your favorite between Bellamy and Clarke here?

Bellamy and Clarke Starting a Fandom Movement During The 100 Season 1 Episode 8

If there is a platonic explanation for all of this, it isn't for us to see.

Bellamy being all flustered while he touched Clarke, was the first step to becoming a whole lovesick fool. Here he was having threesomes and casually flirting with everyone and then one moment holding a gun with Clarke, and he forgot how to speak.

I hope all of you find this level of intimacy because there seems to be nothing like it.

Bellamy and Clarke Only Having Eyes For One Another During The 100 Season 2 Episode 5

Witnessing this was like walking into a private moment, not meant for us.

It was meant for us obviously; it isn't baiting if the fans don't see it first. But there was that quiet bond that made the audience the outsiders because they didn't understand what was unfolding.

This was one of the first times that Bellamy and Clarke realized that they became a team and could fully count on one another.

Bellamy Getting One Last Look At Clarke During The 100 Season 3 Episode 13

If they were going to die, they were going to die together.

Bellamy trying to make sure that Clarke was the last thing he saw before he possibly died, is something we don't speak about enough. They were getting to a better place in their relationship, and then suddenly, everything was at risk again. So the weight of this framing and the decision that Bellamy made to look at Clarke is very loud.

Give me someone who will want to look at me one last time before our next end of the world adventure.

Clarke Pulling Support From Bellamy During The 100 Season 4 Episode 3

The 100 is always putting its characters through the emotional wringer. No one is allowed to find happiness for long because there is always another threat around the corner.

Clarke was really struggling with the choices she had to make when Bellamy just appeared. As always, he was there for her so she wouldn't have to do it alone.

The way that they shared hope for the future together was an important milestone in their intimate journey.

Bellamy Being Extra Soft with Clarke During The 100 Season 3 Episode 2

Bellamy treating Clarke like the most precious thing he has ever seen still haunts us. This scene was pure, loving, and so full of promise.

It shouldn't be a life or death situation that shows us how Bellamy and Clarke feel about one another, but those situations are a blessing if it means this is what happens. Stroking your soulmates fake is as intimate as can be, and it is the gift that keeps on giving.

As soon as Bellamy (and Clarke) realized that they could touch each other, suddenly, that is all they do.

Bellamy and Clarke Finding Comfort In One Another During The 100 Season 5 Episode 13

The end of the world doesn't feel as daunting when you're with your other half.

Bellamy and Clarke showed us that firsthand as they dealt with the loss of their friends and the potential of another planet. It is terrifying, but they manage to pull strength from each other as they always do.

This was intimate because it was only the two of them against the next big problem. Together.

Bellamy and Clarke Finding Each Other Again During The 100 Season 2 Episode 5

This moment speaks for itself, from the direction to the writing to the acting.

The hug that would launch thousands of excited fans and that would lead to the strangest social experiment of all time. Regardless, we wouldn't have it any other way if this is what we got out of it.

Bellamy and Clarke always find themselves in their scenes with one another, and if that isn't beautiful intimacy, then I don't know what is.

Bellamy and Clarke Sharing Their Love During The 100 Season 6 Episode 13

This was the last time that Bellamy and Clarke got to be with one another before the most prolonged separation in history crashed onto The 100. Maybe they finally broke the show with their love and chemistry, so the only solution was to make sure they never did that again.

Still, at least they made that last soft moment between them count. Bellamy held the emotional pain that Clarke couldn't handle on her own, and as always, the world got a little less overpowering when the two of them found one another.

Bellamy and Clarke found that person that was The One for each of them.

Bellamy Pretending To Be Platonic During The 100 Season 4 Episode 13

Bellamy just loves to touch Clarke's face, doesn't he?

We get it! You love her!

They are so embarrassing when it comes to their feelings for one another, even if the audience still has to pretend nothing exists right in front of our faces. Nothing may have happened here, but yet somehow, this touch ended up ranked regardless.

Clarke Depending On Her Other Half During The 100 Season 3 Episode 12

Another example of the domestic ease that exists between these two is in moments like these. Clarke simply reaches for the weapon in Bellamy's holster, a reach as natural as anything else.

They know and depend on one another so much that this makes sense to them. And while this is usually behavior that an actual couple exhibits, we will give them this without question.

This was just a power couple planning their next steps with no easy intimacy between them.

Bellamy and Clarke Saving One Another During The 100 Season 6 Episode 9

Bellamy spends the entirety of The 100 Season 6 saving Clarke. Then when she gains control again, she uses that time to try to save Bellamy.

Josephine wasn't wrong when she commented on this never-ending cycle, and it always ends in Bellamy and Clarke wrapped up in one another. But this is all very platonic, and there is absolutely nothing to see here at all.

Before we look away, though, let us mourn the constant potential that exists whenever these two share the same screen.

Clarke's Kindness to Bellamy During The 100 Season 1 Episode 10

Bellamy and Clarke are so delicate to one another when they want to be. As each season progressed on The 100, it became clearer how much they wanted to be that soft with one another.

Clarke looking out for Bellamy's health, rivaled Bellamy's concern for Clarke's state as well. They are always on the same page, and many times that is all about their relationship with one another.

Bellamy and Clarke genuinely deserve each other. And we deserve to treasure this intimate moment that they shared with us.

Bellamy and Clarke Lead As Soulmates During The 100 Season 3 Episode 16

A unique aspect of Bellamy Blake and Clarke Griffin's relationship is the way that they fit together. The head needs the heart, and the heart needs the head.

Sometimes, intimacy isn't about how close the two of them manage to get to make us question the definition of platonic. Sometimes it is precisely this.

Bellamy and Clarke return to one another after another war that didn't need to happen, and right before they have to solve some other new issue, they just have one another. The two soulmates understand each other in a way that they can't connect with anyone else. This was intimate because it didn't require our attention; we noticed it because of the power it exuded.

Clarke Touching Bellamy's Soul During The 100 Season 4 Episode 13

Here we are again.

Clarke didn't need to touch Bellamy the way that she did, but who could blame her? Bellamy also didn't need to give Clarke those heart eyes, but yet he did.

The two of them might have invented intimacy when moments like this exist between them. It isn't overwhelming, but it does let everything bubble up to the surface. Everything that Bellamy and Clarke couldn't say to one another is in the looks and the touches that they sneak in between all of their talks.

Bellamy Catching Clarke During The 100 Season 3 Episode 12

No one asked for them to be this dramatic.

Running into your soulmate's arms makes more sense in a romantic comedy, not in a post-apocalyptic TV show. But Bellamy and Clarke don't always choose to make sense as their priority. If they did, then they would have been together a long time ago.

Instead, their intimacy exists in the way they come home to one another.

Bellamy and Clarke Healing One Another During The 100 Season 3 Episode 11

Intimacy doesn't have to speak volumes, especially when it is more about the action itself.

Bellamy and Clarke struggled to find the words for one another, still reeling from their first real couple fight. But as always, they couldn't stop themselves from comforting one another. Their loophole was bandaging each other up and getting that chance to do what they couldn't say.

This actually hurts us more because they did this right in front of us, and we were left to deal with their feelings.

Bellamy Looking After His Partner During The 100 Season 2 Episode 8

The softest moments are the ones that go unnoticed. It wasn't apparent that Bellamy was checking on Clarke, especially not to her.

But it was the thought that counts and Bellamy was thinking all about Clarke and her survival.

Remember, when we had scenes where the two main characters were together in the same scene? And they got to embrace as they wanted? And both of them were themselves and didn't join a cult? Same.

Clarke Finding Support In Bellamy During The 100 Season 1 Episode 7

There is nothing like some light torture to bring two people together.

Bellamy and Clarke found that connection at the most random time, but it was that small gesture that opened the door to so much more. Clarke found someone that could shoulder some of the weight that she was carrying around.

And from that moment, a partner in crime duo was born.

Bellamy and Clarke Being Meant To Be During The 100 Season 5 Episode 13

There was something quiet and yet perfect when Clarke saw that Bellamy woke up. For a second, they were the only two people alive in space, and they were spending that time together.

The possibilities were endless. The result was much of the same.

Still, there is nothing quite like Bellamy and Clarke having a moment together to just look at one another. Just another reminder of how much of a couple they are, without the actual label.

----------------------------------------------

What moment of intimacy do you love between Bellamy and Clarke the most? What do you wish you saw more of? How nervous are you for Bellamy and Clarke's official reunion during The 100 Season 7 Episode 12? How much did you love the way that Clarke looked at Bellamy during The 100 Season 7 Episode 11?

Where do you see these two ending up? Where would you like to see them end up now?

How much did you miss them this season? How upset are you that they didn't exist in the final season of the show? Let us know what you think below!

