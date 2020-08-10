Zoë Kravitz Slams Hulu for Lack of Diversity After High Fidelity Cancellation

Zoë Kravitz has hit out at Hulu following the cancellation of her series, High Fidelity.

It all started when the actress paid tribute to the fallen series after Hulu opted to cancel it.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #HighFidelity family," she shared, alongside photos featuring co-stars David H. Holmes, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Jake Lacy.

“Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.”

Actress Tessa Thompson wrote that she was upset by the cancellation, prompting Kravitz to write the following.

“It's cool. at least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait,” she wrote.

High Fidelity launched back in February on the streamer to decent reviews.

The negotiations about the series' future went down to the wire as ABC Signature opted to extend the options on the cast for another month before Hulu's final decision was made.

Hulu does not typically release viewership stats, and given High Fidelity's rave reviews, it is thought to have been a moderate hit.

But the long time between the premiere and cancellation left fans wondering what was going on with the series.

A six-month wait is not the norm when it comes to these decisions.

The series started its life as a Disney+ original but was shifted to Hulu amid concerns that the subject matter would not connect with that streamer.

Love, Victor was also a Disney+ original initially, but was moved to Hulu and renewed for a second season just weeks after it premiered.

In the series, Kravitz played the role of Robyn Brooks – a music and pop-culture-obsessed record store owner who is trying to make sense of her failed past relationships.

It was infused with comedy and a lot of heart, and there wasn't much in the way of a resolution in the end.

Hulu has not responded to the comments from Kravitz.

