Lucifer Final Season Episode Count Revealed, And it's Short!

We will definitely be saying goodbye to Lucifer with its sixth season.

That much we've known for a few months now.

But there has been questions about how many episodes the final season will be comprised of, and we now have an answer.

TV Line is reporting that it will be a short and sweet affair, with just eight episodes, marking the least amount of episodes in any season of the show.

The announcement means that fans have 16 episodes with Lucifer Morningstar remaining before the series rides off into the sunset.

The good news is that fans are getting more episodes than anticipated.

Lucifer Season 5 was set to be the final season, with Netflix ordering just eight installments, but the streamer later upped the episode order.

Then, to the surprise of fans across the globe, Netflix announced it had reversed its decision to end the series with its fifth season, and ordered a whole new season.

By the end of the series run, it will span 91 episodes, which is pretty impressive for a show that was canceled after its third season.

Netflix really has been a saving grace for the show. The fans have fought to keep the series on the air for as long as possible.

Lucifer Season 5A dropped in August, with the final batch of episodes to come at a later date.

However, given that the series is returning to production after a COVID-19 shutdown, and it has one episode remaining to film in the season, it could return later this year or early next year.

Netflix has canceled a lot of shows recently due to COVID-19, including The Society, and I Am Not Okay With This.

The streamer also canceled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after four seasons.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.