The Walking Dead Charts New Path for Pandemic-Inspired Filming

The Walking Dead finally returns to the air this weekend with its Season 10 finale.

Beyond that, the series is set to return with six bonus episodes in early 2021.

While these episodes were not planned, they were ordered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut the show down in the first place.

Series showrunner Angela Kang has opened up about the episodes being almost anthology-like and focusing on fewer characters.

"The episodes are all designed to be filmed safely during this pandemic that we're in," Kang said, according to ComicBook.com.

"There's sort of an anthological feel to some of them. They're really deep dives into our characters, which I hope people enjoy.

"We've been enjoying working on something that's a little bit different from what we were doing in the main part of season 10."

"We just get to feature different people and tell these little stories that all kind of add up to a picture of what our survivors are going through, and that will lead us into season 11 eventually."

Given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, it makes sense.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know there is no shortage of extras because of the sprawling landscapes that are filled with walkers.

Then there are the communities that are typically filled with a lot of people.

The good news is that the fans will be getting fresh episodes before The Walking Dead Season 11, which is confirmed to be the final season.

AMC announced earlier this month that 24 episodes have been ordered for the final season, and that it will air in two parts, before the series wraps in 2022.

For fans of Daryl and Carol, there is good news:

A spinoff featuring the fan-favorites is set to launch in 2023, but Norman Reedus explained just a few days ago that this new series will not be similar to the main series.

The franchise will expand on October 4 with the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which is a teen drama with a post-apocalyptic backdrop.

What are your thoughts on Kang's comments about the additional six episodes?

Are you ready for more character-driven installments, or do you prefer lots of characters and lots of action?

Catch The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16 Sunday on AMC.

