The Walking Dead to End With Season 11, AMC Orders Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier Spinoff

It's the end of the line for The Walking Dead.

The AMC juggernaut is coming to a close after a 24-episode 11th season, according to IGN.

What's more, the end of the original series paves the way for a Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) spinoff, which is slated to begin in 2023.

It's been a long run for The Walking Dead, which kicked off in 2010, and blossomed into one of the biggest hits on all of TV.

McBride and Dixon have been a part of the series since it debuted, and are fan-favorites, so following them in a new series will be welcome news for the fans.

Andrew Lincoln, who was the lead for the first nine seasons, is also set to lead a trilogy of movies, and there are rumors that Danai Gurira will appear in them.

Gurira's exit as Michonne on The Walking Dead Season 10 set the stage for the character to go on a journey to find her long-lost love, who was initially presumed dead.

The first of the movies was supposed to enter production earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed all hope of that.

Even The Walking Dead Season 10 could not finish out its episode order at AMC, with the final episode of the season being postponed.

Thankfully, AMC has scheduled the episode for October 4 as a standalone installment, and ordered another six episodes for the season, meaning that fans still have 31 episodes to look forward to.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16 will chart the final battle against the Whisperers, with the heroes trapped in an abandoned hospital.

With Beta and his horde arriving to cause death and destruction, it's down to the survivors to fight their way to safety.

The franchise will also live on with Fear the Walking Dead, which is set to debut its sixth season in October.

Little is known about the new season, but recent photos did confirm that Morgan (Lennie James) survived his brush with death on Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Episode 16.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a second spinoff, is set to debut next month, but that series will have a limited run.

It will span 20 episodes.

The franchise is a viable one, and it makes sense to follow some of the most beloved characters in a new series.

It was previously announced that Lauren Cohan is returning to the series in the final episodes of the tenth season, and will be a series regular for the final season.

Despite the parent series concluding, there is still a lot to look forward to.

UPDATE: IGN have removed the series-ending announcement. We will update with the AMC press release when it is available.

