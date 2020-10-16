Charmed: Holly Marie Combs Calls for Ceasefire Between Fans of the Original Series and the Reboot

Is there a peaceful end in sight for fans of the original charmed and its reboot?

It's been a wild week to be a fan of either series with stars from the original series and the reboot trading jabs on social media.

Now, Holly Marie Combs is calling to bring the feud to a close, claiming that the issues from the original cast stem from a corporate level, and that she holds no ill will towards the cast of The CW reboot.

"My Charmed friends ... I would like everyone to stop. Truth be told and it will be told is that our issues were and are at the corporate level," Combs tweeted Thursday night.

"And we have the receipts. Just as the new cast were asked to be people they were not we were given ultimatums that were crazily unfair."

Combs went on to give the new cast, including Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock some advice:

"And I will say to the ladies of the reboot... stick together... negotiate together and know that the discourse between us, you guys and crews being discarded and replaced is what they bank on. Division. That is all. Blessed be."

“And for the last time I will say it’s not about any 1 person taking a job to support their families or themselves,” Combs concluded.

“It’s about an industry that sees us only as numbers whether it be follower #’s or $ signs. Cuz in the end and actually in the beginning that’s all we were/are. Cool.”

There has been simmering tension ever since the announcement of the reboot, but a full-blown feud was formed this week when Jeffery caught wind of comments Combs and Rose McGowan made during an Instagram Live earlier this month.

During the video, Combs spoke about a comment from a fan about Netlix losing the original series.

“When you search for [the show on Netflix], they want you to find the new Charmed and not the old people,” Combs said, which was met with McGowan saying that the reboot “sucks.”

"I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that. I’ve never seen it,” McGowan added, while Combs cackled.

“I’m happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck.”

“I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way,” Jeffery tweeted on Monday in response.

“I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other [women of color]. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

Combs was not impressed with Jeffery's response, calling her sentiments "some [bulls--t]."

But McGowan came forward Wednesday night to let Jeffery know she didn't actually know who she was before the tweets.

“Dear Sarah Jeffery, I honestly had no idea who you were til you tweeted,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

She also insisted that her criticism of the reboot has nothing to do with its diversity, and that it was about a decision to reboot the series without thinking about the original cast.

McGowan, who replaced original witch Prue (Shannen Doherty) on the original series, added, “There’s no soul or heart in something made purely for profit whilst refusing to elevate and innovate."

"Reboots will always be the shadow, the originals will always be the sun. I wish you well.”

It's been a wild few days in the land of Charmed with a feud between the two generations, and it has prompted other people in the industry to throw in their two cents.

Carina Adly Mackenzie, who worked on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, before being tasked with updating Roswell took to Twitter Thursday.

"Reboots have been happening since THE BEGINNING OF TIME. Imagine if Shakespeare plays were only performed for ONE RUN and that’s it, no one else can play those characters or interpret that material ever again," she wrote at the beginning of her thread before speaking about the process of reboots.

"When you sell your show to a major corporation you get lots of money and hopefully fame and glory and magazine covers and a career launched. You also agree that now that major corporation owns that property because THAT IS WHAT THE MONEY IS FOR."

"If you don’t ever want it to be rebooted, if you want to retain ownership, YOU CAN. Perform it for your parents in your back yard! You’ll give up the money and fame, but you can keep your thing! You don’t get to sell your thing and also keep your thing. YOU HAVE TO DECIDE."

"What if Lin-Manuel Miranda had decided he was the only person who could ever play Hamilton, and that when he was done playing the character, that’s it," she wrote.

"No tours, no new casts, no eventual local productions or student productions."

She also took issue with the way the original cast treated the people behind the new series, writing the following:

The whole “how dare they not invite us to be a part of it” thing — uhhh, maybe because you were publicly shitting on it from the moment it was announced? Maybe if you’d waited five minutes they would have found you a great, fun way to be a part of it!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.