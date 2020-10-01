Dancing With the Stars Boss Defends Firing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

We are three weeks into Dancing With the Stars Season 29, and while the ratings have risen double digits with Tyra Banks as the new host, fans have been vocal about wanting the old hosts back.

The network and producers felt like it was the right time to make some changes to the format.

“I think it’s all about evolution. I think any show like this that has been on many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve,” executive producer Andrew Llinares told reporters during ABC’s VirtuFall panel on Wednesday, September 30.

“I think changing the host was all about evolution, it was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new [and] kind of make it reach out — maybe to a new audience as well, as well as the audience that’s been there for years.”

Llinares elaborated on the decision to go with a solo host for Season 29 of the series.

"I think it’s working brilliantly with the one host. I think it’s really refreshed the pace of the show, actually,” he told reporters.

“I think it’s taken it to a new pace, in terms of moving faster and just feeling different. I think there’s a real danger when a show’s been on for a long time that the audience almost gets bored of the rhythm."

"It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with it. It just sort of gets a little boring — the rhythm of it. So, I think it’s changed the rhythm of the show in a really exciting way.”

“Tyra is doing an amazing, amazing job. It’s just so wonderful to have her energy in the ballroom and her expertise as a host in the ballroom. I think I think she’s brought a new life to everything. It’s really exciting.”

Bergeron broke the news of his firing in July.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he tweeted at the time.

“It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 is up almost 40 percent in the demo vs. Season 28.

