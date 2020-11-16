The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 3 Review: Newbies

Morgan can't be anything but annoying can she?

Now that she's no longer a surgeon, she's found a new and creative way to aggravate everyone.

I couldn't have been the only one who cheered during The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 3 when Lim kicked her out of the OR for putting her two cents in where it wasn't wanted.

It was understandable that Morgan's inability to continue down the surgery career path made her want to boss around the other surgeons. It was the only way she could still pursue her dream.

But God, she was hard to take!

Lim: Morgan. Get out.

Morgan: I'm sorry. I'll be quiet.

Constantly pressuring Claire to do things her way was bad enough, but she had the arrogance to question Lim's decisions, too.

Talk about chutzpah! Lim is not only her former boss, but a highly experienced surgeon, and the last thing she needed was to get distracted by Morgan's endless, loud opinions.

She gave her more than enough hints, too, by doing things like muting the intercom, so she wouldn't hear her comments before kicking Morgan out for once and for all.

Apparently, Morgan not only couldn't take a hint, but learned nothing from Glassman's warning.

Morgan: This isn't how I thought this meeting was going to go. I thought one of the nurses complained about me.

I don't know what those complaints were about, but she'd better hope that her conflicts with Lim and Claire stay between them. And that's not a given considering some of the new residents' attitudes.

Allen was super outspoken, Hooper was overly smug, and Lumberg was uncomfortable with anything at all personal. Any or all of them could lodge a complaint.

It was ironic that the team found Hooper so unbearable, considering how much crap they put up with from Morgan.

Sure, he was a know-it-all who especially enjoyed interrupting when female colleagues were speaking and thought his every opinion needed to be voiced for the good of humanity. But that didn't make him much different than Morgan.

One Morgan is more than enough, so I'm not sad that the team ultimately rejected him. But I'm still shocked that nobody picked up on the similarities.

Claire's realization that Lim was testing them was cute, though. Thank goodness Claire decided to be honest!

Otherwise, we would have been stuck with Morgan's male counterpart, AND Lim would have lost respect for Claire and the rest of the team.

The team chose the right people to join them.

Allen is especially interesting, with her outspokenness, determination to stand up against sexism, and generally strong opinions. I also found Asher compelling and am curious about how he will balance his Hasidic upbringing with the demands of the program, even if he has rejected God right now.

I won't miss Lumberg, whose obsession with being strictly professional made him a poor match for St. Bonaventure, and the other new doctors will make for an interesting dynamic.

I can't wait for the third-years to start mentoring them!

This will be a challenging role reversal for them, since they've been the mentees all this time, and I'm curious as to how they will handle their new responsibilities.

The medical cases were a welcome departure from the grim COVID-based stories on The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 1 and The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 2.

This was more like it, with cases that ended up being life-or-death situations without being too close to real life for viewers who are desperate to escape real-world, depressing circumstances.

The young woman seeking breast implant surgery ended up being a jumping off point for exploring both sexism and when and how to be honest.

Allen's insistence that it was sexist and unnecessary to perform the surgery disregarded the patient's body dysphoria.

Even though it's a bit different, as a transgender person, I understood the need to modify your body for mental health reasons, and I felt Allen was so wrapped up in her own beliefs that women shouldn't need large breasts to feel secure that she wasn't considering the patient's feelings at all.

And ironically, as so often happens on The Good Doctor, that "elective" surgery probably saved her life. Nobody would have known she had a blood clot at the base of her brain if she hadn't crashed during surgery, and sooner or later that clot might have killed her.

The one good thing Lumberg did was diagnose the clot correctly, putting his analytical skills on par with Shaun's.

That led to a tense surgery. I was holding my breath when the patient flatlined as Andrews was poking around inside her brain. Thankfully, his gamble paid off, and he was able to clear the blockage.

The conflict between Allen and Andrews spilled over into Shaun's ridiculous insult of Lea.

I'm not a fan of this couple, so I could have done without their mini-conflict. I agreed with Enrique that Lea knows what Shaun's like, and I knew this would blow over sooner or later.

It was a nice excuse for some Shaun/Glassman time, but other than that, this storyline was unnecessary, even if it did tie into the theme of balancing honesty and tact.

