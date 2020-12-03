Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Did Harris manage to make her boss see her side of things?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 5, the youngster's job was on the line when she joined a protest she strongly believed in.

Meanwhile, Jackie made a visit to Wellman Plastics only to realized the company was instituting supervised drug testing.

Becky decided to lead her own protest as a result of the news.

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.