Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Someone's Going to Die

Now that was a finale! Or it was a penultimate episode. Or, well, it was the second episode of a season that is a direct continuation of the last one thanks to a pandemic, and you get the point.

Magic was up for grabs on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 2 as Vivienne obtained a device called the Prism that allowed her to siphon magic for herself.

The sisters did everything in their power to stop her, but were they successful? Or, did they end up creating more problems for themselves? Let's be honest; we all know what the right answer is here.

If you are judging "Someone's Going to Die" as a conclusion to Charmed (2018) Season 2, then you would say that it was pretty epic and that the high stakes set by the writers paid off.

But if you are critiquing it as one of the first installments into Charmed (2018) Season 3, you would probably say it was a little too fast-paced with a lot going on.

Nevertheless, we're choosing to look at it as the first option.

Characters that no one was too invested in died, threats loomed from every corner, sisters bonded, romance lingered in the air, and there was a Power of Three spell! What more could you want?

Right out of the gate, Maggie had a premonition that someone was going to die. This caused her to be uneasy for the majority of the hour, and yet, she was the strongest character and the episode's star.

Maggie has developed significantly over the seasons, going from the family's stereotypical baby to a mature adult who can hold a spell that required all the Charmed Ones by herself.

Maggie: How did you do it, when you were in Afghanistan? How did you prevent yourself from panicking when there was death everywhere?

Jordan: Don't focus on the future. Just focus on the task in front of you. Breathe. Stay in the moment.

By far, she is the most interesting character to watch, so it was great to have her take up most of the spotlight during the episode.

I hope the writers continue this storyline of her panic attacks and her struggle with her mental health. It's something that many viewers can identify with, and it adds a lot of depth to her character.

Of course, we all want the best for her and do not want her to suffer. It will just be nice to see Maggie have a storyline that doesn't involve a love interest.

Speaking of love, Harry and Macy seem to be on a good path for now.

Despite the obvious jealousy that Harry was feeling about Julian, it was quite clear that Macy is all about Harry now. But I do have one question, did Harry let Julian die, or am I misreading that scene?

Maggie: Mel, someone is gonna die today.

In any case, Julian is dead, and the love triangle that never really felt like a love triangle is no more.

Julian never developed as a character that anyone wanted to root for, so his death, while a bit underwhelming and predictable, was more than acceptable as the one that Maggie predicted.

And it might be harsh to ask, but was Julian way more likable when the amazing Peyton List played him?

Vivienne finally looked the part of an actual villain and adversary to the Charmed Ones when she wielded the Prism and touched the black amber.

But that power combined with the Power of Three was too much for her to take, and she succumbed to the magic.

The scene at the Command Center kept us on the edge of our seats as Vivienne broke into the tree room and when she faced off against Macy, Mel, and Maggie.

It was very well done in how it heightened emotions and stumped us when thinking about what would happen next.

It seemed as if it was over for the Power of Three, so why not give her what she wanted? Magic.

It's always going to be a good time for the audience when the Power of Three spell is used, especially for fans of the original show.

The spell definitely feels special and is something that should be saved for significant battles. And if Vivienne really was the Conqueror, then its use was warranted.

Maggie: It worked.

Macy: The Power of Three.

But now that she is seemingly out of the way, it's time for a new threat to sweep in.

We knew there would be consequences if someone touched the black amber in the tree room, and since Vivienne did just that, it was only a matter of time before something bad happened.

As seen by Ruby coughing up ash, the magical world is dying. How will the sisters be able to prevent that from happening? Especially since the Guardian is essentially offline now?

The Faction's plan of destroying all magical things is coming to fruition, but we all know the Charmed Ones will figure out some way to cure everyone. Most likely, it will be with a cure.

Hopefully, though, this new direction of the plot will end up tying into Jordan and Abigael's story because it has felt quite underwhelming over the past couple of episodes.

Their team-up has been a blink-and-you-missed-it kind of storyline. Yes, it seems unimportant when you compare it to what the sisters and Harry have been facing, but it still should have been made more prominent.

Mel: Mags, what's wrong?

Macy: What is all that?

Maggie: Stuff from the pod, where the Faction was keeping Harry. I was, I was just trying to get a vision to see what's coming next.

Mel: And?

Macy: Maggie, what did you see?

Plus, there was the reveal that Abigael has a mysterious sister on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1. Will she be the new big bad? Or will she be unimportant as well?

All of these different aspects of the show will need to come together at some point, or else the show risks feeling unorganized and all over the place.

What did you think, Charmed Fanatics?

Are you happy that Vivienne is finally gone? How badass was Maggie throughout the hour? Who else does not feel any chemistry between Mel and Ruby?

And is Macy's passion for combining science and magic the coolest thing ever?

