Riverdale Scoop: Veronica Is Married! Who’s the Lucky Guy?

Veronica Lodge is getting a husband on Riverdale Season 5!

When the beloved CW drama returns later this month, Veronica will be a teenager and finishing out her final days at Riverdale High.

When Riverdale Season 5 Episode 4 airs, however, we will be seven years in the future, and Veronica will be living in New York and married.

Deadline is reporting that PLL: The Perfectionists alum Chris Mason is joining the cast as Veronica's "controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street. An Alpha dog, Chad is threatened by Veronica’s life in Riverdale, especially her friendship with Archie (KJ Apa)."

Yes, so Veronica and Archie will be no more, but at least we know they're still on talking terms if they still have a friendship.

With the seven-year time jump, it is expected that there will be a lot of changes for the characters as we pick up with them at very different stages of their lives.

It was recently revealed that Vanessa Morgan's pregnancy was written into the narrative, meaning that Toni Topaz will be expecting a child.

We don't know at this stage whether she will be in a relationship with Cheryl when the show does the time warp, but it's hard to imagine all of the couples being split up.

Then again, this is Riverdale, a show that thrives on the most bizarre drama, so it's all perfectly plausible.

Many plot threads were left dangling earlier this year after the series was forced to halt production with multiple episodes unproduced.

As a result, the missing episodes will air as the first three episodes of Riverdale Season 5 instead of being scrapped entirely.

We also know that Skeet Ulrich is leaving the series as F.P. Jones. Marisol Nichols was also supposed to be leaving, but the actress decided to stick around.

Catch the season premiere on January 20 at 8/7c on The CW.

