TV Ratings: The Good Doctor Rises to Season High, All American Slips

It was good news for some and bad news for others on Monday.

We'll start with the good.

The Good Doctor inched up a tenth to match its highest-rated episode of the season.

The series had a 0.7 rating and 4.2 million total viewers.

Before that, The Bachelor had 5 million viewers and a 1.4 rating -- up a tenth week-to-week.

The reality series is still on the downside this season, but these numbers are still strong. It dominated the night.

Over on The CW, All American Season 3 Episode 3 came back down to earth, with 838,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating.

These numbers are still higher than all but one episode of All American Season 2.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1 (7 million/1.2 rating) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.8 million/1.0 rating) were steady with their season debuts, proving that they are a great match.

There was nothing unusual to report at CBS, which had The Neighborhood (6.2 million/0.9 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.8 million/0.7 rating), All Rise (4.2 million/0.5 rating), and Bull (5.3 million/0.5 rating).

Ellen's Game of Games (3.3 million/0.8 rating) and The Wall (3 million/0.5 rating) kept the lights on for NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.