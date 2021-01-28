Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 9

Did Ben's new career path conflict with Darlene's promotion at Wellman Plastics?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 9, the lovers were going in very different directions in their careers.

Nate's at the Conners Season 3 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Jackie tried an herbal tea leading to an emotional revelation that made her question her own future.

Elsewhere, Louise returned into the fold, but there was still some drama to be resolved between her and Dan.

Was the end approaching for their fast-paced relationship?

The Conners Season 3 Episode 9 Quotes

Becky: Congratulations! You may be surprised to hear this, but I’m a little bummed. We’ve been having fun working together.
Darlene: I’m still going to be on the floor, but now I can make your life miserable if you displease me.
Becky: Right, and as Union Steward, one misstep on your part, and I can shut down the factory.
Darlene: See, this is going to be fun for everybody.

Get right with your maker, Folks. It’s clearly the end of days.

Darlene

The Conners Season 3 Episode 9

The Conners Season 3 Episode 9 Photos

Louise Helps Jackie - The Conners Season 3 Episode 9
Nate's at the Conners Season 3 Episode 9
Ready For Game Day - The Conners Season 3 Episode 9
Ben's On a New Path - The Conners Season 3 Episode 9
Becky Gets News - The Conners Season 3 Episode 9
Darlene's New Role - The Conners Season 3 Episode 9
