Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Triage

Okay, now that was definitely supposed to be the Charmed (2018) Season 2 finale!

From callbacks to Charmed (2018) Season 1 to the magical world dying, Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 was fast-paced and slow and stressful all at the same time, from beginning to end.

There were also a plethora of small moments between couples, as the threat of death and the Destruction of the Sisterhood loomed over the Charmed Ones. But did the prophecy come to fruition?

In a short answer, no. As for the future of the sisterhood, however, that's a whole other story.

Neither Macy, Mel, nor Maggie died, but it seems as though they can no longer get close to one other. This will most likely impact their future as the Charmed Ones and as sisters.

Maggie: Jordan, you don't have to come with me.

Maggie: Jordan, you don't have to come with me.

Jordan: Look, I can say that this is just about me trying to help another witch, break my curse, but that would be a lie. I care about you, Maggie. And your sisters. I don't want anything to happen to you.

Harry is also involved in this social distancing nuance, which is probably a side effect of tying the Source back to the tree and repairing the magical world.

Their inability to get close throws a wrench into all of their relationships, especially Harry and Macy's. But is this what the Destruction of the Sisterhood actually is?

Could their disconnect be their downfall? Most likely not, but Charmed (2018) is getting pretty chummy with metaphors.

The sacrifice that the Guardian spoke of was actually the sisters' willingness to give up their own lives to save magic and save each other.

The sacrifice was not physical; it was mental.

Mel: We did it.

Maggie: Our destiny was our own.

Macy: We did it.

Maggie: Our destiny was our own.

Macy: The greatest sacrifice was our willingness to give our lives for each other.

Of course, we all knew that one of the Charmed Ones' death wasn't a likely scenario as this show is far different from its predecessor. It would be entirely unexpected if they killed off Mel, Macy, or Maggie.

But the Destruction of the Sisterhood has been a threat that hung over the sisters' heads throughout the second season and into Charmed (2018) Season 3.

This storyline would not have felt paid off if there weren't any consequences resulting from saving the magical world. Thankfully, the cliffhanging scene of them not being able to embrace seems to set up those consequences.

Since the entirety of "Triage" focused on Macy, Mel, and Maggie gearing up to giving up their lives for the greater good, it wouldn't be right if their problems automatically solved themselves and everything was tied up in a neat little bow.

I was worried that they would find a way to tie the Source to the tree and come out unscathed. That's unrealistic and, if I'm honest, boring. But Charmed (2018) proved me wrong.

I didn't want anyone to die, and thankfully, they could save the magical world without any death -- besides Jimmy's -- while also setting up a new problem for future episodes.

But maintaining a six-foot distance from one another should be the least of their worries.

Abigael has been the root of many of the Charmed Ones' problems for a long time, but now her threat level has skyrocketed thanks to a magical totem given to her by her mysterious sister -- "W."

Just when you think that Abby has the ability to cross over to the good side, she does something like this and gives herself even more power.

A stronger Abigael with more powers is never a good thing, and there's no doubt that she will continue to cause trouble on the episodes to come, especially now that Jimmy is gone for good.

At least it's more specific than sandals. What does that even mean? I hate the beach. I don't even wear open toed shoes. Why would I hide the Source there? Macy

According to her sister, neither she nor their mother wants anything to do with Abigael. This is surprising, to say the least because Abigael's mother was dead as far as we knew.

Despite the obvious hatred for Abigael, if her mother and sister don't show up on Charmed (2018) in the near future, then what was the point? Plus, why not add even more drama to the show?

As the sisters went on their own adventures to find their necklace pieces, it was hard not to notice how all of them were paired up with love interests or potential love interests.

Harry and Macy continued to get closer and get even more adorable. Maggie and Jordan continued their little dance of will they, won't they? And tiny but visible sparks flew between Mel and Abigael.

Harry: I wanted to take you to Paris. You know, I had these plans. We finally found each other.

Macy: Well, maybe we will find each other again. Somewhere.

Harry: Please. Please. Let me go instead of you.

Macy: Harry, it doesn't work that way.

Harry: Damn it, why not? I'm supposed to protect you so that you can fulfill your destiny.

Macy: You have.

Harry: No.

Macy: I was isolated and lonely just like these islands. And then I found you, Harry. And I will find you again. Somehow, somewhere. Permalink: I was isolated and lonely just like these islands. And then I found you, Harry. And I will...

It's in these little moments that the show and its stars shine. It's the connection between all of the characters that make the show what it is and what makes its fans continue to watch and continue to love it.

Sometimes Charmed (2018) gets too caught up in the mythology of witches, demons, and magic. If they focused more on the relationships between the sisters and between them and their love interests, the show would really be doing itself a service.

This episode is just an example of what this show could be and what is so special about it.

The apparent character development of all the sisters was also a highlight of the hour.

We almost forgot how immature and young and reckless Maggie used to be when the show started until she and Jordan revisited her roots at Kappa.

Maggie has developed the best so far, and it was nice to be reminded of that.

Meanwhile, Mel was quite at peace with the idea of giving up her life to save her sisters and the rest of the magical world. It's hard to see the version we first saw of her being so calm during what was supposed to be her day of death.

And Macy never had sisters growing up and was as independent as ever when the show first started. Her scenes with Harry and her willingness to sacrifice herself are a far cry from the lone wolf she once was.

What did you think, Charmed Fanatics?

Was this a satisfying end to Charmed (2018) Season 2? Are you looking forward to a new storyline and a new threat for the sisters?

And how nice was it to see Maggie's old sorority sister recognize her despite her mask? Other television shows, take note!

