Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: Very High Stakes, a New Relationship, & More!

After several months off the air, Grey's Anatomy finally returns on March 11.

ABC has finally unveiled some plot details to give fans an idea of what to expect., and it sounds as dramatic as you would expect.

"Grey’s Anatomy picks up where the previous episode of “Station 19” left off as both teams tend to a tense situation with so much at stake. Meanwhile, Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case, and Maggie and Winston reconnect on the return of Grey’s Anatomy," reads the logline.

This means that, according to ABC, you need to watch the midseason return of Station 19 to fully understand what's going on.

If previous crossovers are any indication, that's hardly ever the case, but we doubt Station 19 will give the goodies on what happened to Meredith after her tragic collapse on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6.

As for what ABC is saying about Station 19 Season 4 Episode 6, here you go:

Carina and DeLuca pursue Opal, the woman suspected of sex trafficking last seen in the “Grey’s Anatomy” winter finale. Meanwhile, Maya leaves Andy in charge for the yearly inspection, and Dean and Vic struggle to cope with the fallout Dean’s traumatic arrest on the return of “Station 19."

If you really want to find out what happened to DeLuca and Carina on their pursuit of Opal, then you probably do need to watch Station 19, which makes sense. Carina is now a regular on that show, so tackling that storyline on that show is not that bad.

The more concerning matter is the "tense situation with so much at stake." Grey's Anatomy was once known for offing its characters without so much as a heads up, but it has been relatively good to the characters in recent years.

A recent promo for the crossover had fans concerned that Ben was going to be put in danger.

He's heavily featured, and it closes with Richard telling Bailey that something's happened. That could be in relation to what happened to Meredith when she flatlined, but we'll need to tune in when the series actually returns to find out.

Although Grey's Anatomy has been darker of late, it's nice that Maggie and Winston will get the chance to reconnect.

The series has been heading in that direction ever since introducing Winston.

Jo and Hayes working together should be fun, but bending the rules might come back to bite them, depending on the scenario.

