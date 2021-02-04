Legacies Recreates Iconic The Vampire Diaries Moment in Musical Sneak Peek

The Salvatore brothers return to Mystical Falls on Legacies Season 3 Episode 3.

As previously reported, the episode will be a musical that will pay homage to the shows that came before it:

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

The CW has now dropped a sneak peek of "Hello, Brother," one of the musical numbers that will be a part of the episode.

Josie is taking on the role of Elena Gilbert, while Kaleb and Jed will play Damon and Stefan Salvatore, the vampire brothers who stole her heart on the beloved series.

"Legacies is the literal legacy of the shows that came before it," executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews said in a joint statement.

"Having worked in The Vampire Diaries universe for the last decade, Julie and I were thrilled to revisit our roots along with writer Thomas Brandon."

"Each show in this series has been a labor of love, as is this episode, and we hope viewers will enjoy this walk down memory lane as much as we did. Feel free to sing along."

The performance is a standout, and the song is catch as hell, but will the story in the episode be able to pack a punch?

"The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor," reads the official logline.

"Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) dive into their roles, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) distances herself from the musical."

It makes sense that Hope would distance herself from the play. Her relationship with Landon is not in the best of places, and the past of her family being brought up will be sure to hit a nerve for the embattled teenager.

