Love Victor, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Premiere Dates, Series Pickups, & More Hulu TCA News

Today, during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, Hulu dropped some exciting news.

We've already covered the exciting premiere date news and trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, but what else is on tap?

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and Love Victor each received premiere dates, while the streamer picked up new original limited series “Iron Mike” from 20th Television and the team behind “I, Tonya,” as well as an early third season renewal for Animaniacs from Steven Spielberg.

“With returning seasons of award-winning comedies and dramas, Hulu’s 2021 slate of Original series truly has something for everyone,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome back the stories and characters fans have connected with in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Shrill,’ ‘Animaniacs’ and ‘Love, Victor,’ while taking viewers deeper into the character of Mike Tyson in ‘Iron Mike’ and bringing animated but deeply human characters to life in ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’”

Hulu has picked up 8-episode limited series Iron Mike. From the team behind I, Tonya, the series explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture – heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

From 20th Television and created by I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers,showrunner Karin Gist will executive produce with Claire Brown of The Gist Of It, along with the I, Tonya team of Rogers, director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, LuckyChap’s Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Brett Hedblom and Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman.

Meanwhile, Animaniacs snagged a third season order ahead of its second season debut, it has been announced.

The series garnered the most social mentions of any Hulu Original to date over its season one opening weekend proving that fans can’t get enough of watching Yakko, Wakko and Dot as they wreak havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet.

The third and final season of Shrill premieres all eight episodes on Friday, May 7.

The new season finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) and her newfound momentum at work.

Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?

The series stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, and John Cameron Mitchell.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. premieres all 10 episodes Friday, May 21.

Per the official description, "The megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground."

"Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet."

The series stars Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson. “

Finally, Love Victor returns for its second season Friday, June 11.

Season 2 picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).

The series stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

