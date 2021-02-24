The CW Shakes Up Schedule to Make Way for Dynasty, Legends, Two New Dramas

With the CW launching its fall season in January, a big shake-up is on the horizon.

The network on Wednesday announced premiere dates for new series Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah, as well as the new season premieres of Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, and In the Dark.

What's more, Batwoman is being moved an hour later, while Charmed is returning to Fridays.

Kung Fu, starring Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma, and Kheng Hua Tan, will debut Wednesday, April 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by an original episode of Nancy Drew (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

As for Riverdale, it will be on a pre-planned hiatus and is currently scheduled to return for the back half of its season on Wednesday, July 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

We knew the late premieres would cause similar movies, especially given the delay in starting production, so this will give the Riverdale crew time to get all the episodes ready.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will (finally!) make its season six premiere on Sunday, May 2 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by an original episode of Batwoman, which moves to its new time period an hour later at 9:00-10:00pm on Sundays.

Dynasty, which is already renewed, returns for its fourth season premiere on Friday, May 7 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following an original episode of Charmed (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) as it returns to Fridays.

Meanwhile, In the Dark Season 3 begins Wednesday, June 9 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following an original episode of Kung Fu (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

Starring Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell, the new series The Republic of Sarah premieres Monday, June 14 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of All American (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

Here is the up-to-date schedule.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

8:00-9:00pm KUNG FU (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm NANCY DREW (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

8:00-9:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: SPRING FLING (All-New Special)

9:00-10:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore Episode)

SUNDAY, MAY 2

8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (New Time Period)

FRIDAY, MAY 7

8:00-9:00pm CHARMED (New Time Period)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

8:00-9:00pm KUNG FU (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 14

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (Series Premiere)

The network has yet to confirm when Supergirl Season 6 and Roswell: New Mexico Season 3 will hit the air, but it will probably be at some point in the summer.

"A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China," reads the logline for the Kung Fu reboot.

"But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice -- all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her," continues the logline.

The Republic of Sarah stars Stella Baker (Tell Me Your Secrets) as high school teacher Sarah Cooper, who uses an cartographical loophole to declare independence for her small town before a greedy mining company can take control.

“Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch,” reads the official synopsis.

Blindspot‘s Luke Mitchell is also on board as Sarah’s brother, who is a lawyer representing the mining company.

