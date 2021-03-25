Station 19 Season 4 Episode 8 Review: Make No Mistake, He’s Mine

We don't really think Travis and Vic's friendship is over for good, right?

Things didn't look great at the end of Station 19 Season 4 Episode 8 when Travis walked in on Vic comforting a distraught Theo but is Vic's flirtationship with Theo enough to end years of friendship, especially after everything the pair has been through?

As Vic said, they're not just friends. Travis is a part of her, and it's hard to believe things could be over just like that.

Travis, of course, has good reason to hate Theo, for Vic's new boyfriend turned out to be the man responsible for his late husband Michael's death.

We knew some dark secret about Theo would come out based on the promos, thus driving a wedge between his burgeoning relationship with Vic, but it wasn't obvious what that reveal would be.

Vic: Did you know?

Theo: Know what?

Vic: That I knew Travis? That I worked here with him?

Theo: Of course not.

Vic: So you’re swearing you had no idea.

Theo: Vic, no.

Vic: Stop.

Theo: I didn’t know you guys were friends.

Vic: We’re not friends.

Theo: What?

Vic: He is not my friend. We live together because he took me in when I had no place else to go. He was there for me after my fiancé died. He has saved my life more times than I can count, so we are not friends. He is a part of me.

Theo: Guess that makes me the villain then, right? No need to hear my side.

Having Theo be Michael's captain was a decent enough plot twist, though it would have been more effective if the promos didn't tip us off to the upcoming curveball.

For four seasons now, Michael's death has haunted Travis, but we've been privy to very little about the details surrounding his passing as viewers.

We know how heavily the loss has weighed on Travis, as many of the episodes during the earlier seasons showed the firefighter developing numerous strategies to cope with Michael's death -- some less healthy than others -- along with openly discussing his unshakable emotions and sense of loneliness.

We even got to see Travis and Michael share some moments of domestic bliss before the latter's death on Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6, with those flashbacks fleshing out the married's relationship and showing why the loss of Michael hit Travis so hard.

So, in hindsight, it was only a matter of time before we found out the tragic circumstances surrounding Michael's death.

We know Michael passed away from past episodes in a workplace accident after he was given the wrong instructions by his newly-appointed captain, who we know now is Theo.

And based on the promo for the next episode, we're about to take a trip down memory lane and find out what exactly went down the day of Michael's death.

There's nothing more than I'd like to believe that Theo truly is the bad guy in all of this, but something tells me it's more complicated than Travis makes it out to be.

Theo probably made a mistake that led to Michael's death, but there has to be more to the story than that.

It'll most likely end up being something along the lines of miscommunication or malfunction of radio equipment or Michael going back into a burning building to save lives even though Theo ordered him not to.

There are bounds to be plenty of shades of grey in this scenario. Otherwise, there's no possible way we could sympathize with Theo and root for him and Vic.

As Theo said, there's more than one side to this story, so buckle up because you know it'll be one heck of an emotional ride.

Elsewhere, Maya found herself battling with the green monster when Carina's ex randomly showed up on their doorstep.

Gabriela was obnoxious and instantly unlikeable as she took pleasure in every opportunity to rub in Maya's face just how close she and Carina used to and still are.

Gabriela can claim she came to Seattle to support Carina all she wanted after DeLuca's death, but those words fell on deaf ears as she kept constantly trying to undermine Maya and Carina's relationship.

Reminiscing is one thing, but throwing your relationship in the face of your ex's new girlfriend and then continuing to go on and on about all the great sex you used to have is a step too far.

However, it's not like Maya could kick Gabriela out because she was jealous.

No, that would have been childish and wouldn't have been fair to Carina because, despite all of her faults, Gabriela's visit did momentarily make Carina feel better.

Maya: These past few weeks, we settled into us. I mean, sometimes I know what you’ll say by how you crinkle your left eyebrow, and it’s…

Carina: Wonderful.

Maya: Wonderful and lovely and satisfying and something that I have never had before. But you and Gabriela have never really dated and you still seem to have this shorthand. I mean you literally speak the same language.

Carina: But we’ve known each other for years. It’s like the shorthand you have with Jack, talking about firehoses and ladder trucks.

Maya: That’s different

And after everything Carina's had to deal with over the few days/weeks, Maya couldn't very well take that brief respite away from her.

So, what did she do? Well, Maya continued this trend of being a mature adult and discussing her feelings instead of running away from them and doing something impulsive.

Maybe seeking comfort in Jack's arms wasn't the smartest move, but her ex-boyfriend had enough sense to set her straight.

Thanks to Jack's advice, Maya told Carina about her jealousy and fears over Gabriela.

It was a big step for Maya to say how she felt openly and something she wouldn't have been capable of or willing to do in the past.

This growth shows how much Maya benefits from being in a relationship with someone like Carina, and with this continued communication and honesty, there's no much that could break them up at this point.

As for Andy and Sullivan, well, they could use some more communication and honesty.

They've finally gotten to admitting there's the elephant in the room; the problem is they won't address it.

Sullivan: Andy, I have more experience than you, decades more. It’s just a fact.

Andy: Are you trying helping yourself here?

Sullivan: Can I finish? I have years under my belt, OK, but I’m not using them on the job. So I guess I thought I could use them to help you. Help that you didn’t ask for, I get it. I just… come on, I just need you to understand where I’m coming from.

Andy: Look, I get that you hate being a probie. I hate you being a probie.

Sullivan: We found a common ground. Let’s just end it that way.

Andy: No, Robert, we need to talk about this.

Sullivan: You’re only captain for another shift, and then Bishop comes back, and it won’t be a problem anymore.

Andy: Yeah, except I’ll still be your lieutenant, and hopefully one day soon after that, a captain for real.

Sullivan: Not hopefully. You will.

Sullivan can want to delay these long and hard conversations about seniority and superiority all he wants, but that doesn't mean they'll magically go away.

At some point, he and Andy will have to talk about her being his superior, and the longer they wait, the worse it'll be.

Sullivan continued to act like the entitled little firefighter he's been of late, as he constantly contradicted Andy during their shift.

Yes, he has more years of experience than her, but right now, he's a probie, meaning that he reports to Andy.

Having been a firefighter for so many years, you'd think he'd know to defer to his commanding officer, but that becomes harder when he feels he's the more qualified candidate.

Compounding the problem is that Andy isn't any old firefighter. She's also his wife, which adds to it its own set of issues.

Andy feels like Sullivan doesn't respect her authority or her while on the job, and she's right, as Sullivan completely disregards everything she's ever accomplished or done as a firefighter.

All Sullivan can see is someone with less experience giving him orders, and his line about wanting to impart his wisdom onto Andy was so bogus.

If Andy wanted Sullivan's input, then she would have asked for it.

Sullivan: Where’s that coming from?

Andy: Robert, you second guessed me all day. You’ve questioned my every move. I mean you even made me second guess myself.

Sullivan: What are you talking about?

Andy: What am I talking about? You contradicted me in front of my team.

Sullivan: To save a patient.

Andy: No, you disregarded explicit orders.

Sullivan: Ah, the way you did when I was your captain.

Andy: When you were my captain, you benched me for insubordination.

Sullivan: You want to bench me? Andy, everything I did today was to help you, to help you be a better captain.

She's a badass firefighter in her own right and is more than capable of asking for help should the need arise.

No, this has more to do with Sullivan's ego and his inability to let go of the past.

If he can't work on those things and get his ego in check, his and Andy's marriage won't survive the year.

Some stray thoughts:

I'm still on the fence about whether Jack is in love with Inara or is in love with the idea of her and having a family. This episode didn't really clear things up about it, but they are cute together. I hope he doesn't break her heart and Marcus's.

Dean decided he wants justice against the Seattle Police Department and the racist officers that arrested him, but I'm still confused about what he ultimately decided upon in the end. Does he want the officers fired? For the entire police department to overhaul its practices? Something else?

I'm with Ben on this whole 'new math' thing. It's so stupid, and I don't get it at all. Ben, you are entirely right and valid in your views.

So what did you think, Station 19 Fanatics?

Is Theo the monster Travis thinks he is, or is there more to the story?

How much do you love Maya and Carina together?

Will Sullivandy last?

Hit the comments below to let me know your thoughts.

Jessica Lerner is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.