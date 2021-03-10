Superstore: America Ferrera to Return for Series Finale

Cloud 9's last night open is bringing back America Ferrera's Amy Sosa.

NBC confirmed the news Wednesday, just months after it was announced that the series will wrap with its March 25 sixth-season finale.

Fererra was initially set to depart at the close of Superstore Season 5, but it was postponed to the beginning of Superstore Season 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last five-plus years with this cast and crew have truly been so amazing,” the actress said when she announced her departure.

“It’s been such an anchor in my life — a place that I felt so supported and so loved by all of you. I feel like I have grown so much as a person, as a producer, as a director, as an actor… and coming here every single day has just been a gift, and I haven’t taken a moment of it for granted… I hope to be back, and to get to see you, before it’s all done.”

NBC revealed plot details for the one-hour series finale earlier this week.

"Some inside information leads the Cloud 9 employees to try to make the store seem perfect for one day," the synopsis for the first half reads.

"The employees celebrate the past, present and future of Cloud 9 in this hilarious and emotional series finale," reads the synopsis for the second half.

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green when news broke that the series would not be renewed.

“We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

Added NBCUniversal scripted content prez Lisa Katz, “Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about."

"This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions."

"This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

