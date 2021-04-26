Pauley Perrette Slams Former Friends After Retirement from Acting

Paulie Perrette may have left the entertainment world behind, but it seems like people have left her behind in the aftermath.

The former NCIS actress took to Twitter to open up about things she's learned in her time away from the spotlight.

"The most interesting thing about saying you are retired is checking who is or who is not still your friend. (SHE CAN’T HELP MY CAREER NOW?!?!?!) Fascinating! And VERY TELLING!" Perrette tweeted in a post that had the hashtags "Sociology major," "studying," "Hollywood," and "celebrities."

"JSYK [Just so you know]! I have WAY MORE than my share of AMAZING friends and family I’m just here on earth studying this [Bizarre Human Experiment] and WOW! The entertainment industry is CRAZY CRAZY CRAZY! Love y’all!!!" the former Abby Sciuto star wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“Their loss, Pauley. You are a good egg,” one fan said in response to the tweets.

A second added: “It’s like the word ‘No’. When you stop being available for people’s needs is when you see who is still stays around you.”

Added a third:

“That is SO true. Suddenly people/friends are toooo busy for lunch, then they’re too busy for a coffee. (sic)

“‘The next two weeks are crazy’ is a phrase that is common. Retired, yes. Stupid, no.”

The actress exited NCIS in 2018 and was vocal about retiring from the spotlight, but she had a change of heart when the one-and-done CBS sitcom, Broke, arrived.

"Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful," she tweeted last summer after the show was canceled.

"I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!)"

At the time, she asked fans if there was "legal and safe way to get a greaking tattoo and piercing in Los Angeles now?"

"I’m finally (after over 4 decades!!!) not under contract to a studio or a record company or a modelling agency and can do WHATEVER I WANT! I WANT new tattoos & piercings!" "I finally and happily retired!" Perrette tweeted at the time.

"And this is what I was looking forward to!!! My rules in life now are “if my rescue dogs don’t care, it’s cool! I only answer to God and animals and plants now. WOOT!!!"

In addition to NCIS and Broke, Perrette also appeared on 24, CSI, JAG, Time of Your Life, Dawson's Creek, Special Unit 2, among others.

The last NCIS fans saw of Abby was when she left the U.S. for England to start a new life as a charity worker.

Her final storyline on the show featured a hitman trying to kill her, with Clayton Reeves sacrificing himself to save her.

While Pauley may done with NCIS, the show will go on. CBS recently ordered up NCIS Season 19.

The network also ordered NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, canceled NCIS: New Orleans, and picked up NCIS: Hawaii.

NCIS airs Tuesdays on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.