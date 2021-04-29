The CW Summer Schedule: Stargirl, Roswell New Mexico Return, Riverdale Delayed

The CW's summer schedule will feature many returning shows.

The young-skewing network announced a string of premiere dates on Thursday while also delaying a couple of shows.

We'll start with Riverdale.

The teen drama is currently on hiatus but was set to return Wednesday, July 7.

Now, however, the hiatus has been lengthened, meaning the show is now set to return Wednesday, August 11.

No reason was given for the change, but it's possible the network wants to give Kung Fu an uninterrupted run.

The freshman drama starring Olivia Liang has been a huge ratings success for the network.

Another series delayed is In the Dark.

The third season was initially set for June 9, but it will now bow on June 26.

Meanwhile, Stargirl, which is now a CW-exclusive series, will return for its sophomore run Tuesday, August 10, where it will be paired with the final episodes of Superman & Lois Season 1.

Supergirl will return when S&L concludes, with its final 13 episodes beginning Tuesday, August 24.

Roswell, New Mexico, will receive its third season debut Monday, July 23.

The network will also bring back Burden of Truth for its fourth and final season on Thursday, August 19.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

8 pm KUNG FU (Original Episode)

9 pm IN THE DARK (New Season Premiere Date)

SUNDAY, JULY 11

8 pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Original Episode)

9 pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Series Debut)

9:30 pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, JULY 15

8 pm WALKER (Original Episode)

9 pm CORONER (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JULY 18

8 pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Original Episode)

9 pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

9 pm DEAD PIXELS (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 26

8 pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Season Premiere)

9 pm THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

8 pm DC’S STARGIRL (Season Premiere)

9 pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

8 pm RIVERDALE (Original Episode)

9 pm IN THE DARK (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

8 pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season Premiere)

8:30 pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9 pm DYNASTY (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

8 pm BURDEN OF TRUTH (Season Premiere)

9 pm CORONER (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

8:00-9:00pm DC’S STARGIRL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERGIRL (Original Episode)

The CW previously renewed Superman & Lois, All American, Walker, The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Batwoman, Coroner, Nancy Drew, Dynasty, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and Charmed.

