The Good Fight: Closure Confirmed for Two Former Characters!

Fans of The Good Fight can breathe a sigh of relief.

Cush Jumbo (Lucca) and Delroy Lindo (Adrian) will return to the Paramount+ legal drama to close out their storylines.

TV Line first reported the news, which comes several months after the stunning announcement that both stars are bowing out of the series.

The Good Fight Season 4 Cast

The Good Fight Season 4's plans for closure for the characters were scuppered because the series was forced to shut down several months early due to COVID-19.

It meant that fans were left with various storylines dangling and many questions about what became of the two exciting characters.

“We couldn’t be more grateful that Delroy and Cush will be returning in season 5 to finish off their arcs,” Robert and Michelle King said in a statement to the outlet.

Lucca help - The Good Fight Season 4 Episode 7

“We adore the actors and their characters, and are delighted to give the audience a chance to say a proper goodbye.”

Both actors will be back for The Good Fight Season 5 Episode 1, which will probably end the bulk of the storylines kicked off in the fourth season before starting something fresh.

Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin have both landed series regular roles on the next season, while Wayne Brady has nabbed a recurring role as Del Cooper.

"THE GOOD FIGHT remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we've seen a tremendous response from fans this season," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+, when the series was renewed.

Adrian angry - The Good Fight Season 4 Episode 7

"While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic."

"Although it's a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes."

What are your thoughts on the comebacks?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

