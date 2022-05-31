The Good Fight: Julianna Margulies Won't Return as Alicia Florrick

The Good Fight may be coming to an end, but don't expect Julianna Margulies to reprise her Alicia Florrick role on the final season.

News broke last week that the Christine Baranski-led spinoff is coming to a close with its sixth season.

TV Line reports that co-creator Michelle King doesn't believe a cameo from Margulies will happen.

“It’s not our expectation that she is going to come back,” the EP shared.

There was a plan to bring Margulies over to the spinoff several years ago, but the deal fell apart.

I was really excited about the idea, but CBS refused to pay my [ask],” Margulies told Deadline in April 2019.

At the time, the star said she asked for the fee she was paid per episode on The Good Wife, but that the network did not pay her fee.

“I’m not a guest star; I started the whole thing with The Good Wife,” the Emmy-winning actress added.

“I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. if Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid.”

News of the spinoff's conclusion shocked fans, but at least we still have a full season left.

“Thanks to the creative brilliance of Robert and Michelle King, The Good Fight has been a marquee series for Paramount+ and a huge source of personal pride for me and our studio,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios when the news of the end date dropped.

“Robert and Michelle took the bones of their network hit, The Good Wife, which pushed creative boundaries, and transformed it into a signature streaming series."

"It is a series that taps into the zeitgeist of the nation’s mindset to artistically reveal the absurdity and anxiety of a nation in transition, both culturally and politically."

"Their story was further elevated by the brilliant acting talents of Christine, Audra, Sarah, Michael, Nyambi, Charmaine and an amazing roster of regular and guest actors during its run."

"Woven together, this amazing collection of creative talent has presented a series that is admired by critics, peers and a growing global audience. We are so excited to see what this company has in store for the final season; I have no doubt that it will be memorable.”

