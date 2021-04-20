The Resident Season 4 Episode 10 Review: Into The Unknown

You can always count on The Resident to take us for an emotional rollercoaster ride.

By the end of The Resident Season 4 Episode 10, it appears that we really have said goodbye to Mina Okafor. Everything hurts right now.

But aside from the myriad of emotions felt at the prospect of losing one of the series' best characters, objectively, it was another strong hour.

Like Mina, I, too, like to bury all of my feelings deep down and postpone inevitable emotional fallout, so let's start with something light.

Devon's first match after agreeing to let Myra set him up was Leela. How serendipitous!

Typically, Devon's love life side stories are exasperating, but after such a heavy arc with his father, it's not as offputting as usual. It's actually offering up some fun levity to the hour, and this recent development elicited a chuckle.

Is it just me, or does Devon look into the idea of that pairing with Leela?

In a fun moment that reminded us of how sibling-like Mina and Devon are, this development utterly amused Mina, and she was ready to make fun of him over it.

But Leela only joined the sight to indulge her parents, and she isn't taking it seriously. I wonder if she'll check to see her matches after that conversation with Devon sparks some curiosity. And how awkward things will be when she learns that they're a match?

Devon: You know I won't get Rose involved in something I don't 100% believe in, right?

Devon: You know I won't get Rose involved in something I don't 100% believe in, right?

Conrad: Of course, I do. I trust you. I just don't trust Big Pharma.

Devon already agreed to mentor her. It's generally frowned upon to engage in a romantic relationship with a subordinate. But what if this is a new and deliberate parallel to Minator?

We're jumping the gun here since Devon (who noticeably can give off flirty vibes with some of everyone) is the only one who seems taken by the idea of Leela, and she isn't checking for him at all, which is amusing all on its own.

It was great to see Leela again, and hopefully, we can anticipate more screentime with her. She appeared to be doing well.

Devon has his hands full right now with Rose and this Sickle Cell trial.

Our newest flower child is this season's version of Lily. Everyone loves her; the medical staff adores and is attached to her, and viewers cherish her too.

And that's why it's terrifying that she's getting involved in this clinical trial, and we don't know what the future holds. If we lose Rose like we did Lily, my heart couldn't bear it.

What is your impression of Phillip at BioSouth?

Devon is excited at the prospect of a Sickle Cell cure and one of his most beloved patients having some peace in her life, but Conrad is right to warn him about Phillip.

Devon isn't the problem; Big Pharma is the issue, and Chastain notoriously doesn't have the best relationship with pharmaceutical companies.

Kit is ushering in a new era at Chastain, and she doesn't want to throw her support behind anything that doesn't serve her patients best. I almost wonder if Devon should've been so forward with Phillip about how passionate Kit is about serving?

Her concerns are valid. Phillip focusing specifically on a disease that overwhelmingly affects a disenfranchised group does raise some alarms. If it doesn't go well or his motives are pure, then it would bring in mind the decades of medical misconduct with specific demographics.

Phillip didn't hide that ego is a factor in all of this, and he wants to make a name for himself.

If we're entrusting a beloved patient in BioSouth's hands with their targeted gene therapy, then it damn well better have the best outcome. Now that Kit is signing on with Phillip, BioSouth can operate at Chastain and continue their research and clinical trials.

It's scary to think that Chastain has overcome so much, only to get back in bed with a pharmaceutical company. And as a public hospital, the ramifications if BioSouth isn't on the up are dire.

Rose may have gotten this win, but Cain didn't give her the desired response. She had no way of knowing that, while things may be looking up for her, he's facing the fact that he'll never be the same.

Cain had his first interaction with Billie in the lab, and she was there to witness him struggling with his fine motor skills. Billie is a fan of his, and even though he didn't have a significant response to that, you know he filed it away for later.

Cain finessing his way on the surgical board was unsurprising, and so was Kit wanting to watch him work. She would've been a fool not to monitor him.

But Cain's moment of freezing in the OR and Billie taking over before he paralyzed or let the young lifeguard die was reminiscent of the Preston Burke/Cristina Yang fiasco.

Will Cain continue to hide his condition and perform surgeries with Billie as his right hand, or is he facing the music?

Speaking of facing the music, we have no choice but to discuss the Mina of it all.

Mina and AJ seemed excited about their future together in Nigeria. It was so quintessentially Mina that she tried to avoid sentimentality. Meanwhile, AJ leaned into it with his staff and friends.

Jessica's thoughtful scrub cap gift was enough to make anyone choke up, and you could tell everyone would miss AJ.

That included his mother. Mrs. Austin had a hard time accepting that her son was moving to the other side of the world, but she wanted him to be happy.

Initially, it did seem as though her health scare and her hospital visit were because of the stress of AJ's move getting to her. But when she spit up blood and they found out that she had lung cancer, it was devastating.

Mina: Your mother needs you in Atlanta by her side. You cannot come to Nigeria with me.

AJ: I know.

Mina: I wish things didn't have to be this way. I wish I didn't have to leave Chastain. Leave you. I would do anything to be with you through this. Maybe one day I could come back.

AJ: Yeah, maybe. Permalink: Your mother needs you in Atlanta by her side. You cannot come to Nigeria with me.

It was also evident that there was no way AJ would leave his mother behind. Mina and his mother are the two women he loves most in this world, but if Mrs. Austin is dying and only has a couple of years left, he can't spend that time away from her.

He has to be there to cherish every last moment, and Mina, as someone familiar with loss, knows it.

AJ was committed to moving to Nigeria to be with Mina.

AJ didn't hesitate; it speaks to the sacrifices that both of them are willing to make for one another because of their love.

The scene when it hit them that they would be apart from each other was such a crushing moment. Life has other plans for these two, and the overwhelming sadness, grief, and love was palpable.

And their final goodbye outside of Chastain before Mina got into that cab was enough to make one's heart swell and shatter all at once.

They've had one of the best love stories on this series, and the idea of that chapter coming to a close in some way is not something that I'm ready to process right now.

Mina said she always knew they'd face a rocky time, and she wasn't exactly wrong.

Why won't fate let them be together? Why can't AJ and Mina be great?

Are we still clinging to the possibility that she won't have to get on that plane and leave? The cab was still sitting idle, wasn't it?

In true Mina fashion, she was averse to sentimentality when everyone wanted to share a moment with her. She convinced herself that it was no big deal -- that leaving her family behind wasn't life-altering and nothing would change that much.

No matter how much she tried to enjoy all the moments, everyone was coming at her left and right.

I don't always say this. Actually, I never say this, but you are my family. And I love you, and I always will. Mina

Bell's moment with Mina was sweet, especially since they didn't shy away from how awful he was in the early days. He knew he didn't have any right to claim her as his mentee, but he was proud of her and everything she became anyway.

And she wasn't kidding when she said she learned a lot about what not to be from him. It was a funny joke between the two.

Mina's speech to her friends was heartwarming, and you could tell how much she touched them over the years and how much they have done the same with her.

Of course, it was Mina's moment with Nic that was the most emotional. They truly are sisters.

Nic knew Mina would break down eventually, and she did, showing all the love she had for her through their one-on-one moment.

Mina and Nic scenes are the absolute best.

It was such an emotional affair and a beautiful and true-to-form sendoff for Mina, even if I'm still seething over the idea of losing her. But no sense in undercutting the beauty of the hour with the bitterness.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics. What are your thoughts on Mina's sendoff and chapter closing on Minator?

Do you trust Phillip and BioSouth? Is there potential for Devon and Leela? Hit the comments below.

You can watch The Resident online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.