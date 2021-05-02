Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7 Review: Carolyn With A Y

Beth should know better than to think she’s a step ahead of Rio.

Pulling one over on Rio is hard work, and the ladies have tried time and time again with limited to no success. It’s why they still find themselves in the position they’re in. Why did they think this time was going to be different?

Especially when they had to place all their hope with Phoebe, who turned into Carolyn with a ‘Y’ on Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7.

This is Good Girls Season 4, and at this point, if you don’t know that Rio is pretty much always going to be one step ahead of the game, then you haven’t been paying much attention.

As soon as Rio popped up with that Grishman book, Beth’s spidey senses should have been tingling. And when he requested that someone not amongst her and the other ladies brought into the fold, she really should have started questioning what was going on.

Rio always has an agenda. And that was clear from the second he brought the request to Beth. Why would he even trust someone he doesn’t know to hold something for him right now? Does that make sense?

With all the heat on them, I guess you can see where that would come from, but at the same time, this is Rio. He wouldn’t take that kind of risk willy-nilly.

From the second he sat down at the diner, it was clear there was something larger at play going on. He was eyeing up Beth left, right, and center, almost willing her just to come clean, but she couldn’t. So, everyone just kept going along with the plan, even though it was pretty apparent that Rio wasn’t buying any of it.

It’s not even like Phoebe was that bad at impersonating a Mom, but Rio was smart enough to throw in different curveballs to try and get her to slip up, which she did, but not enough for him to call it out on the spot. Plus, he was the one outnumbered in this situation.

Rio pieced enough together to realize that Beth wasn’t on his side, but he didn’t know who she was working for exactly or what kind of deal she made.

It’s wild to think that Rio had any trust in Beth to believe she wasn’t capable of double-crossing him again. Though maybe that’s a bit unfair. He may not have trusted her explicitly, but he trusted her enough to be surprised that she would set him up again.

Part of the Rio and Beth attraction outside of the physical is how alike they are. They are both driven by self-preservation by any means necessary. They do what they have to do, and they don’t think much about the consequences of their actions.

Beth has been doing it for ages. Putting Ruby and Annie’s lives at stake, and now she’s got Dean on the hook for something he didn’t do.

It’s no wonder Dean is scared and willing to do whatever he has to do to make sure that he doesn’t end up in prison for the foreseeable future. Because placing all your trust in Beth is a risky proposition.

And it’s not like she’s a bad person or anything. She does take a lot of risks to keep people safe, but she also makes many unilateral choices that affect so many people and never give those people a say.

Stan: Beth can't be apart of this.

Ruby: Okay.

Stan: I mean she makes everything about her.

Ruby: You're right.

Stan: No, I don't think you're hearing what I'm saying.

Ruby: I am.

Stan: She does whatever she wants, whenever she wants.

Ruby: I know.

It was interesting to hear Stan rail against Beth because we’ve barely seen them interact throughout the series. But Stan hit the nail right on the head when he comes to Beth.

And Beth proved his point when Ruby went to her about a potential loan, and Beth freaked out. Apparently, Beth can keep any secret she would like and do any sketch behavior she desires, but Ruby and Stan do something for themselves, and that’s just taking things too far.

Beth and Ruby have had their issues in the past, but it’ll be interesting to see if this is the start of a bigger break between the two or if this was just a one-off story.

The show has explored the power dynamics between the ladies before, but this could be an excellent opportunity to re-open the examination of Beth, especially since she once again made a decision herself that will ultimately affect everyone.

Speaking of Stan, though, he pulled out the charm and sold those bags like his life depended on it, which it did.

But he and Ruby had to realize that nothing was going to be good enough for Gene.

The man clearly doesn’t want to pay Stan, and he most certainly doesn’t want to work with him. And the Hill’s are going to have to find a way to get out from under his thumb one way or another, or they never will.

Gene is like Rio-lite. Whereas the ladies have tried and failed to escape his grasp, I have much more faith that Ruby and Stan can figure out how to outwit a man like Gene.

Annie’s separate storyline this hour revolved around Gregg’s insistence that they take Ben out of school so he doesn’t become the kind of kid that expects his birthday party to be one headlined by an A-list pop star.

But finding out that Gregg is having money issues puts him and Annie on even footing for the first time.

And this new Annie is thinking about Ben first and foremost and his needs, so while she wasn’t St. Anne’s biggest fan, she recognizes how much Ben enjoys his life there and doesn’t want to mess that up if she can help it.

It’s not like Annie can afford the tuition, though, so what’s she going to get herself into to make that kind of money?

I’ve got a feeling we will be finding out very soon.

Odds and Ends

The entire training scene of Phoebe was hilarious and a very accurate representation of Mom life.

The ladies talking about Beth and Rio’s sexy times right in front of Dave was equal parts awkward and funny. Leave it to Annie and Ruby to not hold back at all.

We’re at a crossroads now since Beth basically screwed over Phoebe and Dave, and there’s no telling what that now means for their immunity deals.

What’s next for the ladies and the operation?

Is there still an operation left?

Where does this now leave things between Beth and Rio?

Was Stan right about Beth?

