Legacies Season 3 Episode 13 Review: One Day You Will Understand

Legacies has struggled to give the character any storylines of substance, regularly forcing him to take a backseat for episodes at a time, but Legacies Season 3 Episode 13 finally gave him depth.

He's been far too passive throughout his turn on the series, to the point that he's been one of the most frustrating characters on TV.

His pain at spending so much time in the prison world is warranted. How could he possibly return to the school and continue his relationship with Hope, knowing they are destined for doom?

It was a big decision, but at least we're finally delving deeper into the methodology of his approach.

The parallels between Landon's return and how Hope returned on Legacies Season 2 seemed like the show's way of claiming that it actually acknowledges what came before.

Teen dramas thrive on the conflict between the main couple, so it makes sense for them to part ways ... for now.

Landon needs to come to grips with who he is before returning to town and leaving with Cleo works from a storytelling standpoint.

Landon knows little of his father and family, and Cleo will be a great person to help fill in those blanks.

Uniting to take down Malivore helps advance the plot considerably, but it will all come down to whether there is any legitimate payoff at the end of Legacies Season 3.

It's pretty clear the show is all about Landon and Hope as the core couple, but if this actually leads to some meaningful progression for them, then I'm all for it.

My concern here is that Landon's decision has triggered hope's feelings of loss and abandonment. It's no secret that she's lost a lot of people, as Alaric so perfectly put it to Cleo.

Danielle Rose Russell was outstanding as Hope said her last goodbye to Landon, and I hope all of this will be worthwhile.

It's truly tragic that the one person Hope loves, she can't have. Her life is a constant battle, and she'd probably go full Klaus if she did activate her vampire side.

It's been a long time coming, but the show is finally hinting towards it. Hope is the type of person who would sacrifice her happiness for the good of everyone else, so we should probably expect her to be all about that tribrid life when she learns the truth.

However, what is concerning about this is that Hope would probably master the art of turning her humanity off. It would help her move on from everything that's happened, but that would also put her in the crosshairs of the other students.

Was anyone else surprised Alaric actually acted like a guardian to Hope as opposed to an ally?

Hope deserves to have a say in what she does in life, and as much as Alaric hated the Mikaelsons back in the day, the fact that he wasn't worried about multiple tribrids roaming the world showed how much he cared about this teenager.

Alaric is becoming a bit long in the tooth as a character. He's been on screens since 2009, so of course, there are going to be times in which the decent writing dries up for him.

Unfortunately, his continued reliance on the prison world is concerning. Hurling students into another dimension has not worked well in the past, so it was bizarre that he even entertained it.

Giving Cleo the option to decide her own fate might have seemed reasonable at the moment, but what if she and Malivore were playing the entire school?

The deep dive into her past was needed to shed light on Malivore. I knew she would be an integral player in this mystery, but it's hard to believe she was sincere.

Wouldn't it have been nice if the show left Leonardo da Vinci et al. in the past? This story would be infinitely more believable without namedropping some of the biggest names in history.

Josie's relationship with Finch is still not in a good place. My biggest fear is that they become co-dependent, in a similar vein to the way Josie and Lizzie act.

Josie has made some positive strides throughout Legacies Season 3, so it would be tough for all of the good to be hurled out the window for a new relationship.

Finch has struggled to find a place where she belongs, so it was about time she got to spend time with the other werewolves.

Josie seemed to like introducing Finch into her world, but the relationship will probably implode when Josie feels like she's losing her to Jed and the other werewolves.

Do you think Cleo and Landon leaving Mystic Falls to get answers was a good move?

Are you surprised Cleo has been pulling strings ever since she escaped from the artifact?

What are your thoughts on Josie and Finch? Are they also destined for doom?

Do you think it's time for another parent figure on the show?

