The Flash Stunner: Original Regulars Tom Cavanagh & Carlos Valdes Out After Seven Seasons

The Flash may be renewed for Season 8, but two of its most beloved stars are bowing out during The Flash Season 7.

Per Deadline, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes are out of the hit CW drama after seven seasons.

Valdes and Cavanagh have each been series regulars since the series debuted, but their statuses on the show will change as we head into the eighth season.

The Flash Duo Exit

Deadline notes that Cavanagh, who plays Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, among other characters, was set to end his run on the series at the end of The Flash Season 6.

But COVID-19 scuppered those plans, and his final episode as a series regular was on The Flash Season 7 Episode 3.

The good news for fans of the actor is that he has dropped down to a recurring player for the rest of the current season.

Cisco - The Flash Season 7 Episode 4

It is also said that there are no plans for Cavanagh to return to the series beyond the current season, but he could return as a guest star.

As for Valdes, who has played Cisco since the series premiere, his run on the show will conclude at the end of The Flash Season 7.

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed,” The Flash executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline.

“Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

Nash - The Flash Season 7 Episode 1

As we look ahead to The Flash Season 8, Grant Gustin is already locked in, while fellow original series regulars Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker are negotiating deals to remain with the series.

Cavanagh hinted at his exit over a year ago with a message on Instagram.

“It has been a joy creating and playing the myriad Wells that make up ‘Wells st’ on The Flash,” he said in a post.

“At times brusque, sunny, capricious, and perpetually shameless, they will always be linked by a single unbreakable thread of gratitude."

Harrison Wells - The Flash Season 7 Episode 3

"My thanks to everyone on all sides of the screen that makes up this wee superhero show of ours.”

The Flash remains a solid performer for The CW, which explains the early renewal.

The series airs Tuesdays at 8/7c.

Remember, you can watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

