Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14 Review: Perfecti is the Enemy of the Good

As it often goes when magic is involved, not everything was as it seemed on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14.

After the Charmed Ones' faced off against the Perfecti on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13, the ancient beings proved that they do not go down easy.

But the Perfecti weren't the only ones who had a couple of tricks up their sleeves.

"Perfecti is the Enemy of the Good" was full of twists and turns, some believable and some not. Let's just say that the entirety of the hour was a wild ride right up until its last minute.

But we'll get to that later. First, we can talk about the good stuff.

Hello? Fenric the Vile? It is I, your...all-powerful, oversexed Overlord. Maggie Permalink: Hello? Fenric the Vile? It is I, your...all-powerful, oversexed Overlord.

Permalink: Hello? Fenric the Vile? It is I, your...all-powerful, oversexed Overlord.

The audience was lead to believe that Mo and Aladria's strategy consisted only of infecting Mel with a magical frequency that would have made her head blow up if the Charmed Ones didn't surrender themselves to the Tomb of Chaos.

However, we learned later that their evil plan was much more complicated than that already pretty complex plan.

As it turned out, Harry was making way more sense than we first thought.

The revelation about Harry's state of mind just goes to show you that anxiety can stem from a real place of concern.

It was easy to disregard Harry's actions as irrational and unfortunate side effects from the potion he took to strip his immortality. But, in reality, he was making the most sense out of all the characters.

Macy: Is there no way we can help him, Celeste, to push him through his fear?

Celeste: No, he has to do this himself. That's what it means to be human. Permalink: No, he has to do this himself. That's what it means to be human.

Permalink: No, he has to do this himself. That's what it means to be human.

In a fantastic turn of events, the Golem was a part of the Perfecti's plan all along. We were so focused on our worry for Mel and Harry that we disregarded any notion that Mo and Aladria were up to something more nefarious.

But when one goes back and watches the episode, the reveal of the Perfecti's true intentions makes total sense.

While Mo and Aladria had a well-thought-out plan to trap the Charmed Ones in the Tomb of Chaos, they were outsmarted due to their lack of humanity.

Mortality and emotions seemed to be a running theme for this episode and Charmed (2018) Season 3 in general. Harry experienced the human feeling of anxiety for the first time, and the Charmed Ones used the Perfect's inhumanity against them.

Mo: I did not see that coming.

Macy: Your certainty is your undoing. You lack human emotions. Fear, doubt, ambiguity.

Maggie: You have power without humanity. That is the ultimate chaos. Permalink: You have power without humanity. That is the ultimate chaos.

Permalink: You have power without humanity. That is the ultimate chaos.

The notion that even though feelings are messy and difficult, they are worth it if it means being human was a wonderful sentiment. And it was a great way for the Charmed Ones to take down Mo and Aladria.

They were sure that their plan would work, so Macy, Maggie, Harry, and Celeste made them think that it did. The Perfecti let their guards down, allowing for the witches to pounce.

It was a costly mistake, and now Mo and Aladria are trapped in the Tomb of Chaos. It's hard to believe that they'll stay trapped forever, though, because of the great power they possess.

If this is the end of the Perfecti storyline, it makes you wonder how the writers will proceed from here because the entirety of this season has revolved around the Tomb of Chaos.

This story definitely should have been stretched out some more, especially if this is the last we will see of the Tomb.

The Tomb and the Perfecti have been the driving opposing force for Macy, Mel, and Maggie, and it will feel jarring if we move on to another threat just before the season nears its end.

Hopefully, I am mistaken, and this isn't the end. But there seems to be another villain for the Charmed Ones to face now that the Perfecti have been defeated.

And that threat comes directly from the future.

There is still so much unknown about this new opposing force. But we do know that not only is it bad enough that the Perfecti were worried about it, but it also caused someone to time travel to warn Mel.

Celeste: Stripping your mortality is not like removing your tonsils. It's experimental, and the side effects are unknown. I don't want to hurt you again.

Harry: This is different. I was forced to be a Whitelighter. I'm choosing to be an ordinary man. I'll risk anything for a real life with Macy. Permalink: This is different. I was forced to be a Whitelighter. I'm choosing to be an ordinary man....

Permalink: This is different. I was forced to be a Whitelighter. I'm choosing to be an ordinary man....

It was difficult to pay much attention to Mel's part of this episode because more urgent matters were happening in the real world. That was until her future self found her in her coma.

The reveal that the person she was seeing was Future Mel was not that much of a shock since she used to be a time witch. The real surprise came from what Future Mel asked Present Mel to do for her.

The future is a terrible place, according to Mel. It is so awful that it is apparently no place for a baby.

Charmed (2018) can be a cheesy show at times because it's simply in their nature. However, if you have a series about witches and other magical beings, there will be some scenes that are a bit out there.

But the final revelation at the end of "Perfecti is the Enemy of the Good" was just a little too cringeworthy. The writers chose to write Melonie Diaz's pregnancy into the show, and it was definitely a shock, but not in a good way.

Are you pretending to be me? Not to get too touchy-feely here, but don't you think that's a bit invasive? Abigael Permalink: Are you pretending to be me? Not to get too touchy-feely here, but don't you think that's a...

Permalink: Are you pretending to be me? Not to get too touchy-feely here, but don't you think that's a...

Mel suddenly becoming pregnant with her baby from the future does not make a whole lot of sense. And it comes out of left field in regards to the story they have been telling this season.

Yes, it's easier to write in a real-life pregnancy instead of trying to hide it with big bags and clever angles, but this just doesn't feel as if it fits into this show.

There is still a lot of information to uncover regarding this new development, but, for right now, it's not working for us.

What did you think, Charmed Fanatics?

Were you surprised that Harry was right all along? Do you think we'll see the Perfecti again? What other side effects may Harry experience because of the mortality potion he took?

And how do you feel about Mel's pregnancy?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic!

Charmed (2018) airs Fridays at 8/7c on The CW.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.