Good Girls: Mae Whitman "Sad and Confused" Following Cancellation

Good Girls got some not-so-good news last week.

The beloved NBC dramedy got canceled after four seasons.

The news understandably took the cast and crew by surprise, and Mae Whitman is shedding light on her thoughts.

“Feel too sad and confused to look at phone,” Whitman wrote in an Instagram story over the weekend, before sharing some photos of "her girls" Christina Hendricks and Retta.

“Love my pals on this cast so much,” she added, “and love you guys who loved the show. It was such a joy being Annie and I’m forever grateful to you for supporting us. K me go cry now.”

While being one of the buzziest series on broadcast TV, the series failed to find much of an audience in traditional ratings.

Good Girls Season 4 is currently averaging 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo, but the show is thought to be a behemoth in post-airdate results.

In fact, the series recently topped the Nielsen streaming rankings, proving there is an audience, but they just don't watch live.

When NBC delayed the decision on Good Girls and other bubble dramas, Whitman urged her fans to make some noise to keep the show on the air.

“We would like very much to not get cancelled,” the actress wrote to her followers earlier this year.

“Apparently, we are on the bubble — which means [NBC’s] considering not bringing us back [for Season 5]… Let NBC and Netflix know how much you love us.”

Hendricks aired her thoughts on the cancellation on Friday, with a meme of her character holding her hands over Whitman's character's eyes to shield her from the news of the cancellation.

“Well, we gave it our all. We really did,” Hendricks wrote on Instagram alongside the meme.

“Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support.”

Whitman replied to the post with the following:

“Love you ladies more than anything on gods green."

There was word that negotiations were underway to ship the series off to Netflix, but with the series no longer being shopped around, it is thought the deal fell through.

Good Girls was the latest bubble drama to get the boot at NBC, after Manifest, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Debris all got the pink slip.

What are your thoughts on the decision?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.