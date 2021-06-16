The Blacklist Relocates! When Will the Next Episode Air?

Fans of NBC's The Blacklist will be saying goodbye to Megan Boone's Liz Keene on a new night.

In news that may well have fallen under the radar for some fans, the final two episodes of The Blacklist Season 8 will air on Wednesdays, beginning June 16.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21, titled "Nachalo," airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC.

"When Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long buried secrets are divulged," reads the official logline from NBC.

As for the season finale, it is called "Konets," and airs on June 23.

"Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity," reads the logline for that episode.

As previously reported, the season finale will say goodbye to Liz Keene after the surprising announcement that Boone is leaving the series.

Deadline reported the news on Tuesday, revealing that it believes the parting of ways to be a mutual decision.

The decision was also made long before the series was renewed for a ninth season, so fans will get to see the arc come full circle for Liz during these final two episodes.

James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, and Harry Lennix will be the sole original cast members when the popular drama returns for its ninth season later this year.

The Blacklist Season 8 has largely been building towards a big showdown between Liz and her onetime mentor Red, putting them definitely on opposing sides.

Liz has embraced her dark side, a development that has been controversial among the legion of fans devoted to the show.

Boone was absent for eight episodes this season, leading to questions about her future on the series.

Now we know.

It remains to be seen how it will all play out for Liz, but it's a shame the news was revealed two episodes shy of the conclusion.

Wouldn't it have been fun to, you know, watch it as it played out?

