ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, Big Sky, The Rookie, & More!

Are you ready for the return of your favorite ABC shows?

The network on Thursday announced its fall premiere dates, and it looks like a return to normal after the staggered launch of its shows last fall.

First up is Dancing with the Stars, which will return to Mondays from September 20.

Meanwhile, Monday companion, The Good Doctor, returns a week later in the 10/9c slot.

The new Wednesday comedy block, consisting of The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, and Home Economics, debut September 22 alongside the return of A Million Little Things.

On Sundays from September 26, it's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, and the Season 4 debut of The Rookie.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 will be back for new seasons on September 30. They will be joined by the freshman season of Big Sky, which is taking over from the canceled Rebel.

Big Sky started strong last season but flamed out. Will a Grey's Anatomy lead-in help the show perk up?

On October 19, The Bachelorette's second season this year gets underway, followed by the series debut of Queens.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00 pm Dancing with the Stars

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm THE WONDER YEARS (series premiere)

9:00 pm The Conners

9:31 pm Home Economics (new time)

10:00 pm A Million Little Things

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (new day)

9:00 pm Supermarket Sweep (new time)

10:00 pm The Rookie

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

10:00 pm The Good Doctor

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

8:00 pm Station 19

9:00 pm Grey’s Anatomy

10:01 pm Big Sky (new day)

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

8:00 pm Shark Tank

9:01 pm 20/20 (two hours)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

8:00 pm The Bachelorette

10:01 pm QUEENS (series premiere)

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, American Idol, black-ish (final season), and MAGGIE are on tap for midseason, while the network previously canceled American Housewife, Call Your Mother, Don’t, For Life, mixed-ish, and Rebel.

What are your thoughts on the premiere dates?

We now have the CBS and CW premiere dates, so all eyes are on FOX and NBC.

Are you ready for fall season to commence, or are your eyes on streaming?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.