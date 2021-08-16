The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 10 Review: From Simple Sources

It's strange how a flood could blow up so many relationships.

But that's exactly what happened on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 10.

After months of keeping a fledgling nation together, many things have started to come apart around Sarah, except, surprisingly, Greylock itself.

At the next meeting of the Greylock congress, they should vote to ban Fraidy Cat.

At first blush, the game in which a group of adults acting like children hides hoping to scare another of their number seems innocent enough.

Except that there are too many secrets lurking in Greylock, as Adam's attempt to get back at the others by playing Fraidy Cat proved.

It was inevitable that Danny and Corinne sleeping together on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8 would come back to haunt, well, everybody involved.

Danny did the right thing breaking up with Piper on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9. He still believes he's in love with Corinne and Piper deserves better than a distracted fiance.

Danny actually is in love with the version of Corinne, who was his teenage fiancee. But she doesn't exist any longer, their night of passion notwithstanding. Now she's a wife and a mother to a son with questionable parentage.

Like Piper, Adam deserves better. Sure, he was Mr. Rebound Guy. But he was there when Corinne needed someone the most, right after Danny abandoned her.

Danny should feel like crap. He betrayed both Piper and his new friend Adam.

It's a shame, really, that Danny couldn't move on from Corinne.

He was making a home for himself in Greylock, especially with his major irritant, Ellen, away at rehab. He and Sarah were getting along better, and he was getting to know his runaway dad Paul, again.

He became a member of Greylock's congress (that sounds clunky), and his star was on the rise at Lydon.

But no. Rather than resettling in his hometown, Danny had opted to mope. And mope. And mope. It's not a good look on such a handsome guy.

At least Grover has a good reason for all his moping.

Danny was even the hero of the day in Greylock, first rescuing Corinne from drowning, then organizing a theft of Lydon machinery to save the town.

But things turned for Danny late. First, he did the noble thing by stopping by to say goodbye to Corinne properly this time. Still, in retrospect, perhaps asking Corinne to step outside would have been the way to go.

Also, someone will take a hit for the borrowed equipment, thanks to that poor job of covering up the surveillance cameras. It's Danny and his career that are going to suffer.

The heist itself was every bit the expected farce, with the thieves learning from YouTube how to drive the machinery. It was a miracle the equipment was returned in time, with a rental fee no less.

An eminent domain law on the books would surely have come in handy when borrowing machinery for a town project.

Sarah has seriously got to form some diplomatic ties with her neighbors. Both the N.H. governor (no surprise there) and the Canadian town upstream mistreated Greylock.

Trouble is coming on the personal front for Sarah, especially as Weston and Paul get closer.

What was Sarah truly expecting when she went to Paul for help with planning for a natural disaster? He gave her what she wanted, a dispassionate plan that offered the best chance to spare most of Greylock.

When he couldn't reach her, Paul made the hard call and sent the water into a lesser-used section of town to save homes. She saw it as proof that he didn't care about her since a playhouse that was a big part of her youth was there.

Fortunately, she finally pulled up her big-girl panties and agreed to work with Paul on their present and future rather than dwelling exclusively on the past. So that's some progress on that front.

However, it sounds like Ellen is returning on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 11, so who knows how well that's going to hold up?

Of course, Weston has long been pursuing a State Department whistleblower who just happens to be Paul. By listening to the two of them, he puts that fact together.

Since this was the very thing about which Paul had warned Sarah, how long before she again snaps to judgment and accuses Weston of being with her just to get closer to Paul?

Sarah truly doesn't deserve a good relationship.

At least Grover finally found a pathway to happiness again.

The flooding crisis reminded him that he enjoyed being a caretaker. When his therapist suggested he find a way to be a caretaker daily, he, of course, remembered the dog he rescued that A.J. very strongly hinted he should adopt.

You don't have to hit Grover over the head too many times.

Now that Tyler and Bella are back in the same town, their relationship is again progressing.

The next step -- having sex -- wasn't easy, however. No matter how much they tried to force it, it was no go.

Until they stopped trying and went back to normal activities, which is Greylock includes digging a trench to divert floodwater.

Then sex happened, again and again, and again. Ah, youth!

To follow the travails of Danny and Corinne, watch The Republic of Sarah online.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.