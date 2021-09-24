The Resident Round Table: Conrad in Dad Mode is The Cutest!

The Resident is back, and so is our round table discussion!

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 1, we saw Conrad in full-dad mode, the devastating case with Estie and her father, Kit fighting a ransomware attack, and Devon succumb to a mysterious chemical spill.

Join Laura Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss the premiere.

It was a busy premiere with a ransomware attack, Conrad in Dad Mode, Estie and her father, and a chemical spill. What would you rate the premiere, and what was your favorite storyline?

Meaghan: I'd give it a B+. While it was a fantastic episode of the show, given that it was the season premiere, I would have liked it to be a little more character-focused.

Also, the fact that it came one night after 9-1-1's ransomware episode made it feel a little repetitive if you are a fan of both shows.

I did like seeing how an attack like that can be catastrophic for a hospital, though, and they executed it perfectly.

My Favorite storyline had to be Daddy Conrad. It was nice to see him parenting before his entire world comes crashing down when Nic is gone. His immediate need to see Gigi after Estie lost her own father broke my heart and showed me just how unprepared I am for the loss of Nic.

Laura: I’d give it an A-.

It was a wonderful, action-packed episode that used almost everyone. But as Meaghan said, I wanted more character arcs.

While I’m not a huge Billie fan, we left her in a stand-off with her adopted son; I wanted an update on that. I wanted to know how Sammie was doing with Jake from Bell, etc.

I did like seeing how the ransomware affected the entire hospital and how Devon and Kit outsmarted them.

I also loved Daddy Conrad. He’s always been good with kids, but his face just melted with baby Gigi.

Jasmine: Well, I already rated the premiere during my review, but I agree about wishing the hour was more character-focused. It felt odd that we didn't get any follow-up on Billie, and an update on Jake would've been sweet.

I loved the patients, though. Estie was a sweetheart, loved her father, and Winston was the best. Conrad's Dad Mode with Gigi was cute, too.

Are you disappointed we didn't get an immediate answer regarding how Nic will be written out?

Meaghan: A little. I almost just wanted to get it out of the way so I can be sad and move past it, but I can understand them wanting to wait.

By waiting, it allows them to fully focus on the loss of Nic and a tribute to her character versus having to worry about creating an exciting premiere episode.

Laura: Some. However, the premiere was very action-packed. I was surprised we got a phone call from her, which sets up she was away and possible accident.

Jasmine: I was. I almost wish we didn't know about Emily's departure ahead of the premiere. Now, it's all you can think about when watching.

Do you think fatherhood has changed how Conrad practices medicine? Did it seem like he was more emotionally attached during this case?

Meaghan: I feel like Conrad has always been emotionally attached to his patients, but his reaction to Estie and her father was definitely impacted by him being a parent himself.

He always would have been sad to see a child lose a parent, but I think being a father added a different layer of fear and "what if" for him.

Laura: I think Conrad has always been emotionally involved with his patients, especially the children. Look at Lily and Henry. I do think his reaction to Estie went further now that’s he’s a dad and changes a different aspect for him.

I hope we see Estie again and learn how she’s coping with things.

Jasmine: Conrad was always emotionally attached to patients and invested in their lives, but you could tell fatherhood changed him.

Every time he looked at Estie he seemed to think about his Gigi. I enjoyed what they were doing drawing parallels with him and Estie's dad, too.

Are you all aboard the Devon and Leela 'ship? How do you feel about the two working together and now potentially moving in together?

Meaghan: Was I the only one blushing a little watching them in the elevator? My god, the sexual chemistry between the two of them is palpable. What I loved, even more, was their emotional connection.

The way that Devon could immediately pick up when something was wrong with Leela and was so supportive of her was so sweet to watch. With the death of CoNic, we needed a new couple to step up to the plate, and they did just that.

Laura: I’ve always liked them, and I love that in this time jump, they’ve gotten more serious. Devon hasn’t always had the best luck in love, so I’m thrilled he’s met his match finally.

We need a fun and sexy couple since we lost two leading couples on the show.

Jasmine: Devon and Leela are hot. I've loved them since their first interaction, and Leela is an addition to the show that I genuinely enjoy.

I also felt as if I was intruding on their hot makeout session. Normally, I would express concern about how fast they're going, but we definitely need a primary romance after the loss of two of them, and they work.

What are your theories on the fumes that affected Winston and Devon? Will they survive?

Meaghan: I kept trying to figure out if it's tied to the ransomware attack, but I've got nothing.

I was screaming at Devon to get out of the room. I get wanting to help Winston, but you aren't any good to him if you are passed out on the floor next to him. I'm sure they will both survive, but Winston has been in there a while, so his odds definitely aren't as good as Devon's.

Laura: I also kept wondering if the chemical spill was related to the ransomware.

I hope they both survive. I’m sure Devon will. We can’t lose any more cast members.

Jasmine: I found the introduction of this plot along with the ransomware stuff weird. I don't think it was supposed to be related, but if that's the case, it was bizarre to have it squeezed into this episode.

I'm worried about Winston more than my boy Devon, but I cannot wait to see what the hell happened! Did everyone else disappear, pass out, or what?

Are you enjoying the Kit and Bell slow-burn, or are you ready for them to pick up the pace?

Meaghan: Please just let it happen already! After the loss of not one but two amazing relationships, we need a win! The look back at each other at the end? I legit squealed like a little girl. It's their time!

Laura: We’ve been on a slow burn for these two for several seasons. Time to pick up the pace. They’re so adorable together. They already acted like a family last season with Jake and his family drama. Time to make that happen.

And those soulful looks. Let’s see them date.

Jasmine: Let my fictional parents date already! It's been a lifetime of slow-burn. It's their time!

I, too, squealed like a schoolgirl when they looked back at each other. Gimme it!

Do you have any other thoughts about the hour or favorite moments you'd like to share?

Meaghan: Conrad walking in on his dad, Kit, and Devon with Gigi was such a sweet moment and a nice reminder for the audience that he has a great support system that will help him through the loss of Nic.

Laura: I loved Conrad trying to get Gigi to say DaDa and the look on his face when she finally said it. That is the cutest baby.

Jasmine: I just want to be Kit Voss when I grow up. I don't think that's asking for much.

